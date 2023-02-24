Crash Course In Romance Episode 13 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Crash Course In Romance episode 13 will air on tvN Saturday, February 25, at 9.10 pm KST. The chapter will follow Nam Haeng Sun and Dong Hee since they walked on eggshells around Choi Chi Yeol. People in Korea can watch the episode online on tvN and its official website.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

The production team has released four new stills highlighting the various problems faced by Haeng Sun and Dong Hee. The former athlete felt uncomfortable spending time with her boyfriend's manager. She knows how much he hates her. The manager also does everything to separate the onscreen couple. He feels insecure around his boss' new girlfriend.

Crash Course In Romance Episode 13 Spoilers

Haeng Sun felt uneasy around Dong Hee in the previous episode. The chapter featured a rivalry between the former national athlete and her boyfriend's managers. Dong Hee tried to attack his manager's girlfriend twice in episode 12. The next chapter will focus on the ill-fated relationship between Haeng Sun and Dong Hee.

Tension rises between Haeng Sun and Dong Hee as the former identifies the two-faced manager. Dong Hee welcomed Haeng Sun to Chi Yeol's research office with a bright smile in the first scene. The businesswoman thanks her boyfriend's manager for his warm welcome. They struggle to acknowledge each other's presence in the uncomfortable atmosphere.

Dong Hee's mood quickly changes after Haeng Sun walks out. His bright smile turns into a chilling gaze. Haeng Sun feels uneasy about him and tries to accept her boyfriend's manager. She tries to make a good impression in front of her boyfriend by getting close to the people around him.

