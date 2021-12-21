Fully-Vaccinated Trump Gets Booed By Supporters After Admitting to Receiving Booster Dose Too

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with criticism after he revealed to have taken the booster shot vaccine shot for Covid-19. Trump later dismissed the booing coming from a small group of people gathered to attend an event at Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Trump, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in October last year, had admitted to getting the vaccine before leaving the White House in January.

Trump Dismisses the Objections From the 'Tiny Group'

The incident occurred during the last leg of the four-day tour of 'The History Show' with former Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly. In the clip that has gone viral on social media, O'Reilly is seen asking Trump, "Both the president and I are vaxxed, and, did you get the booster?"

It was when Trump replied with a "Yes", a section of the audience booed in displeasure. "Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't," Trump is seen dismissing the objection from the crowd. After realizing that it is just a section of audience he says, "That's all right, it's a very tiny group over there."

It isn't the first time when the former president was booed for talking in favor of vaccine, mired by several baseless conspiracies. Similar incident took place in August during a rally in Cullman, Alabama where he asked his supporters to get vaccinated.

"And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do. But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines," Trump had said during the rally.

Trump Takes Credit For Making Vaccine, Saving Lives

Earlier, while taking credit for the vaccine roll out, Trump said had the vaccine been not there, it would have been like Spanish Flu. "We saved tens of millions worldwide by creating the vaccine. It would have been like the Spanish flu without it, he said.

Further asking his supporters to get vaxxed, Trump said, "Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves," Trump says.

"You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, 'oh, the vaccine.' If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you," he went on to add.