Covid-19 Positive Heterosexual Man's Penis Shrinks by 1.5 Inch; Doctors Say Damage is Permanent

A U.S-based man has claimed that his penis has shrunk by 1.5 inches after he contracted Covid-19 last year. The man, who only identified himself as heterosexual, said that the shrinkage was due to the vascular damage from Covid-19.

The man who did not reveal his name, spoke about his dilemma on the sex advice podcast 'How To Do It.'

Man Claims To be 'Well Endowed' Before Contracting Covid-19

In a letter written to the podcast, the man who referred himself as "coming up short" said that he is a heterosexual man in his 30's. "My penis has shrunk," the man wrote according to New York Post.

"In July of last year, I contracted COVID and was very sick. When I got out of the hospital, I had some erectile dysfunction issues," he wrote revealing that he was once-well-endowed man who had an "above average"-sized penis.

"[The erectile dysfunction] gradually got better with some medical attention, but I seemed to be left with a lasting problem. Before I got sick [my penis] was above average. Not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I've lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly less than average," he added.

Revealing that he was told by his medical adviser that his penis shrunk as a result of vascular damage, the man said he was told that it might be permanent. "It shouldn't really matter. But it has had a profound impact on my self-confidence and my abilities in bed. I know you can't give me back my missing length and girth, but I was wondering if you could give me any advice on what to do now," he went on to add.

Is the Man Lying About His Problem ?

The Daily Mail reported that Dr. Charles Welliver, a urologist and Director of Men's Health at Albany Medical College, NY, said the Covid infection can indeed cause ED, and in some cases, a shrinking of the penis should the ED persist over a period of time.

'You can connect these dots... There are pretty significant vascular issues that occur with guys. Studies have actually shown that guys can get priapism - the prolonged erection that is dangerous in its own right - and guys can also get ED from Covid, so it can kind of go both directions. When guys get ED, they get a lack of erections for a while, and when that happens they actually do get some shrinkage," said Dr. Welliver.

Soon Twitter was also lit up with advise for the victim and other users. "Anyone who read that article about the dude who's penis allegedly shrunk from the Rona & was worried...don't worry anymore...they've followed up with an article about how to increase penis size hahahaha fark me what a time to be alive," tweeted a user.

"Maybe this will make men get vaccinated and practice requested mitigation measures," wrote another user.

"US man claims his penis shrunk 1.5 inches after infection, studies say it's possible. Maybe that will get some to get their vaccinations?" read a tweet.