Nigerian Actress Anita Joseph Posts X-Rated Video of Husband MC Fish Playing With Her Boobs; Sparks Anger

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph was slammed online after she posted an X-rated video of her husband, MC Fish, playing with her breasts on social media. Joseph was forced to take down the controversial video after facing severe backlash.

The controversial Nollywood actress, who has 3.4 million followers on Instagram, secretly got married to MC Fish in 2019.

Couple Were Debating About Breast Feeding

The nearly minute-long video was shared by the actress on her TikTok and Instagram account.

The video shows Joseph and MC Fish debating about who should get access to a breastfeeding woman's breast- Husband or baby? The video begins with MC fish rubbing his nose on the breasts of his wife as she records the action. Dressed in a black-colored slip which has been pulled down barely to cover her nipples, Joseph says that she was asked a question if hubby wants breast and baby wants breast which one will you feed first?

"I said Baby," Joseph is heard saying as MC Fish protests by repeatedly saying, "Hubby, Hubby."

"Why hubby? Baby because baby needs breast milk. Hubby can grab chilled cold water and quench whatever. You are asking too much," the actress is seen giggling as her husband continues to play with her breasts and rub his nose in the cleavage.

Giving an advice to the husbands, MC Fish then replies, "Hubbies before the baby comes enjoy them," while referring to her wife's breasts.

Joseph's Post Angers Social Media

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Joseph told her fans that if the post angered them, they should enter the pit. "In case you are angry about this post enter pit na oburo so'yi na apu ala abeg na baby need breast just saying respectfully," read the caption.

"So cringe worthy," tweeted a user as another added, "Is this guy with his normal sense or is it voodoo?"

"Someone said That Anita Joseph's husband was rather employed for clout purposes, not married," opined another user.

Legit reported that angered by Joseph's X-rated video, Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, asked the couple to stop acting like small kids as they were married.

"Stop acting like small pikins, it is called marriage because no be all affection you display in public. Make we dey try apply small maturity for this beautiful union called marriage. There is a very thin line between content and Iwa palapala on social media," Maduagwu wrote in his Instagram post while sharing the couple's raunchy picture.