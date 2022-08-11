Courtney Clenney: OnlyFans Model Arrested at Hawaii Rehab Facility and Charged with Murdering Boyfriend Christian Obumseli

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested from a rehab facility in Hawaii and charged with murder for fatally stabbing her estranged boyfriend at their luxury Miami high-rise in April. Clenney, 26, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, has been charged with second-degree murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, the Miami Herald reported.

Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on social media and on her OnlyFans account, had earlier insisted that she stabbed Obumseli, 27, in self-defense. The model was at a rehab center in Hawaii for substance abuse and post-traumatic disorder when she was detained and arrested by police, according to her attorney.

Arrested at Last

According to her defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, Clenney was arrested in Hawaii and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she will face second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing Obumseli in April. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is set to hold a press conference about the arrest on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the Miami Herald.

"We look forward to clearing her name in court," he added.

Clenney was arrested nearly four months after authorities reopened an investigation into the fatal stabbing. The model, who has 2 million Instagram followers, is accused of stabbing Obumseil in the chest on April 3 after an altercation at their opulent apartment complex in Miami's affluent Edgewater district.

According to her attorney, Clenney acted in self-defense after Obumseli attacked her after stalking her for a few weeks.

Obumseil allegedly attacked her by grabbing her by the throat which made Clenney stab him in self-defense, according to Prieto.

Dark Future Awaits

The arrest marks the most significant development in the investigation into the gruesome murder. According to prior reports from the Miami Police Department, around 5 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a stabbing report at the upscale One Paraiso building and discovered Obumseli, a cryptocurrency worker, with a "knife wound."

"A female was located on scene and interviewed by detectives," police said.

Following that, Obumseli was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead. A police official told The Daily Beast that the two "had been involved in a physical altercation" before to the attack, even if the specifics of Obumseli's death are still unknown.

Clenney and Obumseli had been dating less than two years but their relationship was tumultuous.

According to local media accounts, Clenney was held at the scene and then transported to a mental health facility in accordance with the state's Baker Act, which permits police to involuntarily commit someone against their will for up to 72 hours.

Prieto at that time argued that Clenney had acted in self-defense. However, in April, Obumseli's brother expressed his ire at Clenney for not being prosecuted with murder right away, claiming that this was due to her privilege as a wealthy white woman" and not because she claimed she was acting in self-defense.

Clenney then dialed 911 and stated that she stabbed the man in the shoulder out of self-defense.

The victim's brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, and his family, however, stated in a statement shared on Instagram that they do not trust Clenney and demand that she be charged with killing the brother he named Toby.

Video from the scene obtained by TMZ showed Clenney handcuffed and drenched in blood in a bra after the gruesome fight.

The Miami Herald claims that the couple had been living together at the apartment complex for a few months when the staff saw several incidents of domestic violence and even attempted to evict them.

Obumseli's family's attorney Larry Handfield pushed authorities to reopen the investigation. Police allegedly visited the couple at least four times for domestic calls, but Obumseli was never arrested or charged, according to him.

Furthermore, Handfield underlined that despite supposedly having an outstanding warrant from a California public drunkenness case from 2015, Clenney was not detained. At the time of the murder, Clenney was also apparently scheduled to appear in court in Texas on a DUI charge from 2020.