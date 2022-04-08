Who is Courtney Tailor? Influencer Arrested for Killing Boyfriend, Posts Content on OnlyFans After Being Released

A social media influencer has been arrested for her boyfriend's murder after she stabbed him during an apparent domestic dispute.

Courtney Clenney, 25, known on social media as Courtney Tailor, stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the shoulder amid a struggle at their Miami condominium on Sunday, according to police.

Clenney Hospitalized for Displaying Suicidal Tendencies Under Baker Act

Obumseli, 27, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Instagram and Onlyfans model, who has not been formally charged in her boyfriend's death, was hospitalized over mental health concerns after making suicidal threats while in police custody, police said. Clenney was hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act.

The law allows law enforcement, judges, doctors and mental health experts to commit a person to a treatment center for 72 hours if certain violent or suicidal tendencies are displayed.

Obumseli and Clenney Involved in Multiple Domestic Disputes Before His Death

Investigators are working to determine if Clenney, whose neighbor alleges was abused by Obumseli, acted in self-defense. Miami police responded to multiple domestic disturbance calls at the couple's apartment over the last three months.

A neighbor claiming to have a direct view of the couple's apartment said he witnessed Obumseli strike Clenney about a week before the fatal stabbing. "I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her," the unnamed resident told WPLG.

However, a trio who identified themselves as close friends of the couple alleged the social media model was the violent one in the "rocky relationship."

"We've seen her hit him. I've never seen him hit her," Ashley Vaughn told the Daily Mail. "From what we've personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn't put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself."

"We didn't think this is how far it would have gone," Tahki Banks said. "Even that we really lost Christian only, it feels like we lost Courtney at the same time."

Clenney Posted Thirst Traps on OnlyFans Following Her Release



According to BlackSportsOnline, Clenney, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, posted "thirst traps" on OnlyFans on April 3 and April 4, following her release from custody. The outlet also shared screenshots of the racy posts. It is not yet known if the content was posted by herself or by someone managing her page. Here are the posts:

Obumseli Showed Disdain for Black Women on Social Media

Obumseli and Clenny had been together for several years and Obumseli's social media profile includes numerous photos of them together. In his past posts, that have now emerged on Twitter, Obumseli expressed his disdain for black women and voiced his desire for white women.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of Obumseli's family and has already raised more than $67,000. The organizer of the fundraiser said Obumseli was killed a week before his 28th birthday, leaving "many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled."

"That someone's selfish act ripped Christian away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting - We are utterly devastated," his loved ones wrote.

"Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit."