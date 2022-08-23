Couple Caught Engaging in Sexual Act at Baseball Stadium, Under Police Investigation

Oakland police are investigating a report that a couple was having sex in the stands of the RingCentral Coliseum Sunday during an Oakland A's game in Oakland, Calif., police said Monday.

The couple were caught on camera engaging in sexual activity in the stands during the game.

The A's were taking on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday when a fan in attendance tweeted a video showing two fans sitting by themselves in section 334 of Ring Central Coliseum engaging in what appears to be a sexual act.

The clip has since gone viral with more than 1 million views and hundreds of comments who criticized the couple for public indecency.

"That's terrible," wrote one user. "Should be banned from the stadium for life."

"Should get charged. There's literal kids there," commented another.

Police Investigation

"We have initiated an investigation," police said in an email. "However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time." Police were not alerted to the incident until after the game.

Committing a lewd act in public is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. A conviction does not require a person to register as a sex offender.

This is not the first time a couple has been spotted engaging in sexual acts on the upper deck of the Coliseum. As reported by Deadspin, a couple was once spotted having sex in the stands during a White Sox vs. Oakland A's game in May 1997.

Last October, a couple was removed from the Bank of America stadium after they were caught getting "frisky" in the men's bathroom stall during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers, as previously reported.