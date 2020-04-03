The COVID-19 outbreak that began in the city of Wuhan in China has spread across the world and has claimed 50,230 lives and infected 981,221 people so far. Several cases have been reported in many countries across the world, triggering panic about a 2003 SARS-like global outbreak.

We give you a chronological breakdown of the situation over the past few weeks. Here's a screengrab showing the latest status of coronavirus across the world:

(For complete timeline from 31 December 2019 to 2 April 2020, click here)

April 1: Joining the list of events cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Glasgow's COP26 is postponed to 2021. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that he is deeply concerned over "deeply concerned" over the rapid spread of the pandemic across the world.

-- Nur Hassan Hussein, former Prime Minister of Somalia, dies after contracting COVID-19. The death toll in Iran touches 3,036 while the number of COVID-19 deaths in France, Italy and the US reaches 4,032, 13,155 and 4,076 respectively. The number of casualties across the world stands at 44,264.

-- The total number of cases in the US cross 200,000, and several countries continue to report new cases as the number of infected across the world stands at 887,067

-- Eritrea declares a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the disease while Sierra Leone announces a 3-day lockdown. Albania announces the extension of its lockdown—which was set to end on 3 April—till the end of the outbreak. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hints at a possible lockdown if the "voluntary quarantine" measures are not abided by citizens.

-- Turkey sends health supplies to Italy and Spain. Russian military plane carrying essential supplies leaves for the US. Department of Homeland Security officials say that US' stockpile of protective medical gear is nearly depleted.

April 2: The World Bank is set to roll out $160bn emergency aid over a period of 15 months to enable countries to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Pre-clinical testing of coronavirus vaccine commences in Australia.

-- British Airways plans to suspend nearly 36,000 staff members due to the pandemic. An alliance of Formula One companies, engineers and other industries aim to manufacture at least 1,500 ventilators a week soon.

-- Thailand is set to announce a nation-wide curfew from 10 pm and 4 am beginning on Friday as the number of cases in the country touch 1,875 cases. Doctor in Uganda say that the lockdown in the country could lead to the loss of more lives including expecting mother.

-- Bernardita Catalla, the Philippine ambassador to Lebanon dies in Beirut due to COVID-19. Jazz Legend Ellis Marsalis Jr, succumbs to pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Yaakov Litzman, Israel's health minister and his wife test positive for the infection.

-- The Chinese city of Shenzen becomes the first city in the country to ban on the breeding and consumption of wildlife. A chartered flight from China leaves for London to evacuate Chinese students stranded in the UK.

-- The number of deaths across the world stands at 50,230 while the total number of cases touch 981,221.

(This is a developing story and the timeline will be updated on a daily basis)