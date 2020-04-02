The IAG-owned British Airways may announce the suspension of around 36,000 of the employees, as reported by BBC news on Wednesday amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Coronavirus crisis

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters. British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over more than 47,000 people globally and infecting over 900,000 worldwide. At this current point of time the virus is spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)