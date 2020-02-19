As of Tuesday, February 18, exactly 1,749 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported in the mainland of China alone, bringing the total number of infected cases to 74,185 with 2,004 deaths world wide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested people to follow some preventive measures like washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to using face masks and staying at least 3 feet or 1 meter away from the patients, to name a few.

However, a few others are terrified to restrict themselves from just following these instructions and resorted to some unusual steps.

A recent video surfaced online proves that people will go to any extent to protect themselves from the novel virus. On Wednesday, February 19, a Twitter user @Alyss423 shared a video from a flight showing how two people have taken precaution not to get infected by the deadly virus. In the clip, a man and a woman are seen wrapped themselves in plastic bags covering their whole body apart from wearing face masks.

"Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019 (sic)," she tweeted.

The 2-second video, uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday morning has already started getting the attention of the netizens.

"Actually they are the smart ones the rest are being contaminated inside the plane because of air filtration is not the best inside a plane...✈️ actually is not good to flight anywhere at this moment I think (sic)," commented a social media user. While many find it hilarious, there are a few others who claim that these protective gears will not protect anyone from the coronavirus.

Alyssa, who recorded the video, has also commented that the flight from Sydney is headed towards Hamilton Island in Australia.

Similar precautions are also taken by other people

Recently, a US businessman was also spotted inside a flight wearing a plastic tent to avoid coronavirus. Rick Pescovitz, the CEO of StadiumPod, thought of giving another purpose for his plastic tent that is actually used by sports spectators to avoid the rain.

Will plastic bags protect you from coronavirus?

Meanwhile, ever since the coronavirus outbreak, people have also been spotted using motorbike helmets, giant plastic water bottles or plastic covers covering their head in public places. However, it is unclear if these bizarre protective gears will actually help human beings from getting infected from COVID-19.