Coronavirus porn, a theme inspired by the fatal virus that has killed thousands of people globally, has topped the popularity charts on various porn websites.

As if coronavirus was not enough to make people sick globally, hundreds of porn videos made on the virus-inspired theme have been trending on the adult websites for the past few days.

While a lot of coronavirus porn videos circulating on the sites are shot and enacted by amateurs, many others are done by professional porn stars.

Actors wear hazmat suits and other protective gear in the videos

According to Vice, the coronavirus-inspired porn is available on a lot of free adult content websites including Pornhub, and xHamster. Presenting an almost real scenario of the coronavirus panic, the actors in the videos are seen wearing protective gear, hazmat suits, masks and surgical gloves.

They have even given names to the videos such as Horndogs in Hazmat suits, MILFs in Quarantine, to make it easy for those who are looking for virus-inspired porn.

An amateur porn video called, Bodycam Footage Investigates Deserted Wuhan, starts with a man dressed in a hazmat suit looking through a deserted house, supposed to be based in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. Later, it features a woman wearing a hospital gown who comes across the man combing the houses in the deserted city.

In one of the other videos, called Protection, the actors wear nothing but surgical masks. TSA Agent Detains Woman Suspected of Coronavirus titled porn video is based on the theme of travellers being detained during the outbreak of the virus.

'People are attracted to coronavirus-theme porn too'

Globally, the virus has crossed the 95,000-mark in confirmed cases while registering more than 3,000 deaths the world over. Profiting from the increasing panic among people and the most trending topic in every nook and corner of the world, the porn industry is making full use of the fatal virus. One of the porn stars that goes by the name Spicy, and featured in Deserted Wuhan porn video posted under Spicy x Rice, told Vice that people are equally attracted to the novel virus, as much as they are scared.

"I think people are attracted to COVID-19-themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies: We are all searching for things that make us come alive. COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now," said the porn star.

More than 100 videos are already live on the porn sites

Maintaining that the main idea behind making these porn videos was to raise awareness, Spicy said: "You need to be able to feel something, and what better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now."

"We thought we would use our porn as an avenue to get some legitimate information out with some comic relief included to get people interested and reduce our chances of being banned. This sparked the idea, knowing every current event ends up as a porn eventually, we knew people will be searching for it on less censored platforms like Pornhub," said Spicy.

Pornhub alone has more than 100 videos related to the coronavirus theme.