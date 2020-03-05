American Idol judge and pop superstar Katy Perry has announced that she is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom through her new music video "Never Worn White".

Through an Instagram live session she confirmed the news by saying that this is probably the longest secret she ever had to keep. She added, "I'd like to tell you guys everything but I know I would tell you in the best way which is through a piece of music. Because that's how I speak to you."

"Because I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/yeah, I really wanna try with you," She sings in the chorus.

Katy posts news on Twitter and Insta

Katy, who has more than 90 million and 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter respectively, posted a promo video of her new song at both the networking sites with caption "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer." Her Twitter account is flooded with youth fans congratulating the singer on expecting the first child.

Katy also opened up about her cravings for spicy food. "Literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse," she said.

Katy and Bloom

This will be the first baby for Katy with fiancé Bloom. She announced her engagement with Bloom in February 2019. This is her second marriage. She first got married to comedian Russel Brand.

English actor Bloom is expected to return with the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean with screen writer Ted Elliott. Katy's last song "Never Really Over" which was released in May 2019 saw more than 119,042,013 views on YouTube.

