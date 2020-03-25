As the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, many of the scheduled concert tours and album releases are getting postponed. The latest in the list are 'Map of the Soul' tour by internationally popular K-pop boy band BTS and the release of album 'Chromatica' by Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga.

Other popular artists who have delayed their scheduled concerts and album releases due to the pandemic are South Korean artists Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun, K-pop music groups KARD and IZ, American heavy metal band Metallica, English singer Sam Smith, American musician Alicia Keys and American country music legend Willie Nelson and singer Tanya Tucker.

While Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Willie Nelson, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have rescheduled their album releases for the upcoming months, Lady Gaga and Metallica have indefinitely postponed their new project launches. BTS, Tanya Tucker, IZ and KARD are closely observing the current situation to make a call on their tour dates.

The entertainment agency for BTS, Big Hit Entertainment, recently released an official statement explaining the current situation and their future plans. The statement began by citing the reason for making certain changes in the current tour dates of their 'Map of the Soul' concert. Through the statement, the agency also revealed that the young Korean heartthrobs are likely to perform in South Korea though the concerts in the country were cancelled earlier.

Lady Gaga also released a statement on Twitter informing her fans about the delay in the release of her new album 'Chromatica'. The singer said it was an "incredibly tough decision" to make during these "hectic" and "scary" days. She also asked her fans to stay stronger and healthy as they are the needs of the hour.

