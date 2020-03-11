BTS member RM has opened up about the various promotional activities of their new album Map of the Soul: 7 while interacting with his fans online. The young Korean heartthrob revealed that they had to cancel many of their live programs due to the ongoing public health concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The internationally popular South Korean boy band recently cancelled their Korean concerts due to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The live musical shows were scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19.

According to RM, it was really disappointing to cancel the scheduled concerts because the team had really worked hard for it. He explained how powerless he felt when he heard the cancellation news.

"It was very hard... There were so many things we had prepared, we prepared for so long, we rehearsed for such a long time. So I felt dejected, really dejected. We were meant to show all these things to you," the BTS member said.

The 25-year-old rapper also revealed that his team has not been able to directly interact with fans in the past few weeks due to an increase in health concerns world-wide over the spread of COVID-19. He also spoke about the change in format that many of the programs are now following on account of this.

"I'm saying this now as promotional activities have wrapped up, but I felt powerless at times during our activities. Even when I was sweating, it didn't feel like real sweat. We were announcing our return but there was no one there, only cameras. Of course, we received reactions about our comeback, but we didn't have any direct interactions with people in person," RM explained.

The K-pop idol was quite optimistic about a bright future. He asked his fans not to lose hope because "there will be good news" coming on their way if they can wait a little longer. He also thanked the BTS Army in South Korea for their continuous love and support.

While interacting with fans on Naver's VLive on March 10, RM also said that BTS members can always share their stories through various social media platforms, though offline interactions may not be possible these days.

BTS' latest album Map of the Soul:7 is continuously topping music charts worldwide. Apart from being in the Hot 100 and Billboard 200, the album also took the second position on the Independent Albums chart. It has also become the first Korean album by the boy band to receive a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

As Map of the Soul:7 remains in the spotlight world-wide, BTS members keep updating fans across the globe even on small details about the album, including its making. The K-pop group released a behind-the-scenes video of its latest music video Black Swan on Tuesday, March 20. Watch the video below: