Internationally popular K-pop boy band BTS is coming out with a new documentary series. Break The Silence is expected to air soon, and according to reports, the first two episodes of the show have already been made.

Break The Silence will be the second docu-series of the South Korean boy group. The first one, Burn The Stage, was released in 2018. The first docu-series followed the boy band members during their concert tour BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour. During the tour, the young Korean heartthrobs were followed for 300 days.

After the successful run of Burn The Stage, Big Hit Entertainment released two new movies – Burn The Stage: The Movie of 2018 and Bring The Soul: The Movie in 2019. Both the films received rave reviews from viewers and they did well at the box office.

Speculation about Break The Silence docu-series has been doing the rounds since last month. Some of the eagle-eyed BTS Army members spotted a camera of Camp Entertainment at the Incheon International Airport.

The Army members reported that a camera of Camp Entertainment was following the BTS members. It was capturing their close-up shots when they arrived at the airport for flying to New York City with their jam-packed schedules.

Upon reaching the US, the young Korean heartthrobs had a long list of shows to attend as part of their promotional activities for the new album Map of the Soul: 7. Every activity of their's might have been captured to make the new docu-series.

The first two episodes of Break The Silence have been made and have been sent to the Korean Media Rating Board for reviews and ratings, according to Koreaboo.

Though Camp Entertainer is apparently producing the docu-series in association with Big Hit Entertainment, both the agencies are tight-lipped about it.

BTS members are currently busy with the online promotional activities of their new album Map of the Soul:7 because they cannot meet their fans offline due to the ongoing health concerns about the spread of COVID 19.