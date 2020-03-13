A medical professional in South Korea named Jung Dae Rae has shared some details about the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in the country on variety show 'You Quiz on the Block'. In the premiere episode of the third season, the voluntary nurse explained the current situation and she also revealed how the country is dealing with the outbreak.

The nurse, who is working at a hospital in Daegu, revealed that all the doctors and other staff members in the hospital are working hard to fight the situation. Jung Dae Rae further said the medical professionals are serving the patients day and night in hopes of making things under control at the earliest.

At this point, it is worth noting that Daegu city in North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea is the most affected region of a novel coronavirus in the country. As of March 12, a total of 5,867 confirmed cases have been reported in the region. Among them, 73 are newly confirmed cases.

What is the current situation in Daegu region?

Jung Dae Rae revealed that the hospital is filled with infected patients and the staff members are running short of emergency supplies, like gloves and masks. The nurse also said they are dealing with a shortage of manpower and pieces of equipment. So, they are forced to use the materials effectively and work extra hours to meet the needs, she added.

The voluntary nurse even said the nursing staffs get a chance to work in shifts, but doctors have to work for 15 to 17 hours at a time. Another major challenge faced by them is that all the hospital beds are full now and they are struggling to accommodate more patients.

While interacting with show hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, the nurse said she is looking forward to the days when the patients quickly recover from their disease and become healthy. She also said the country will surely beat COVID-19 because people from all over the nation are helping them in fighting the virus.

Jung Dae Rae's dedication to the work brought tears to the eyes of show host Yoo Jae Suk, who appreciated her for all the hard work. During the show, he conveyed his "indescribable respect and gratitude" to all those people who are fighting against coronavirus and working restlessly to treat the infected people.

The current status of COVID-19 in South Korea

According to the latest statistical report of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a total of 234, 998 people were under observation in the country. Among them, 7,864 were confirmed cases and 227, 129 were suspected cases. From the total number of suspected cases, 209, 402 people tested negative and 17,727 individuals are being tested.

'You Quiz on the Block' is a popular variety show on tvN that features a face to face interaction between the show hosts and ordinary people on streets. Due to the growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the premiere episode of the third season was filmed inside the studio and it featured a video call with nurse Jung Dae Rae.

