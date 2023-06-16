Shocking Video Appears to Shows MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Leading Rape Accuser into NBA Bathroom Before Allegedly Having Oral Sex [WATCH]

A day after bombshell allegations were made by a woman against Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her and forcing her into oral sex, video footage has emerged that reportedly shows the MMA fighter and the alleged sexual abuse victim heading into what appears to be a bathroom at the Kaseya Center.

The Miami Police Department has confirmed it is investigating sexual assault allegations against McGregor. McGregor, 34, was in attendance to watch the NBA finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The woman has reportedly also given police the clothes she was wearing at the time, claiming that they prove that McGregor "spat" on her after forcing her into oral sex.

McGregor in Trouble

The MMA fighter, who is expecting his fourth child with his fiance, is accused of coercing the unnamed accuser into having oral sex with him in the VIP men's restroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week in Miami and of trying to sodomize her.

Although McGregor has denied the allegations, a video obtained by TMZ appears to show him leading the alleged victim into the men's bathroom where she claims she was assaulted.

McGregor can be seen in the video appearing to lead her by the hand into the bathroom before the door is closed behind them.

The security guards surrounding McGregor are then seen blocking the doorway for the crowd that had gathered to see McGregor.

According to McGregor's attorneys, the video refutes the woman's initial claim that he and his security officers coerced her into using the restroom.

"The claimant's lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

"After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant's counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure.

"This is no more than a shakedown," McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, said, in a statement.

A Miami Police Department spokesman said in a statement on Friday that the 'MPD's Special Victims Unit is investigating a case that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. "This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time."

According to a source close to McGregor, they will completely cooperate with the investigation. McGregor is adamant that the woman's allegations are untrue and that she merely wants money.

The attorney representing the accuser initially claimed that McGregor had forcibly taken her to the bathroom, helped by his security personnel.

However, following the release of the video, the alleged victim's attorney released an updated statement stating that the woman believed she was being escorted out of the venue to join the accused at the Four Seasons hotel.

"My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room."

The woman still claims that someone approached her and informed her, "Conor told me to come get you."

Utter Confusion

While leaving the venue, she alleges that McGregor took her hand and led her into the restroom.

"My client believed they were leaving, but instead Conor took her into the restroom," attorney Ariel Mitchell said.

She had originally said in the letter: "Mr. McGregor, aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men's bathroom, separating her from her friend and trapping her inside with Mr. McGregor and his security guard," her letter said.

The statement further alleges that he subsequently "trapped" her inside the restroom and then proceeded to engage in non-consensual sexual activity with her.

"Mr. McGregor then appeared from inside the handicapped stall and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her," according to the legal letter.

According to the woman's attorney, she then informed him that she needed to use the restroom.

The woman claims that when she was in the restroom, McGregor "pulled out his penis and shoved it down her throat."

Although she claims to have been able to get him off her, she alleges that he subsequently spit on both her and himself "in a desperate attempt to get his flaccid penis hard."

She then tried to escape but claims McGregor "aggressively grabbed her, pinned her up against the wall" and attempted an anal rape.

"Fortunately, Mr. McGregor's penis was too limp for complete penetration, and the victim continuously elbowed Mr. McGregor and finally escaped," the letter went on.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," Miami Heat said in a statement. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident," the UFC said in a statement. "UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."