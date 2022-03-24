Conor McGregor: UFC Star Arrested in Dublin for Dangerous Driving; Police Seize $1.85M Bentley

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested on Tuesday night at his native Dublin, Ireland, for alleged dangerous driving and had his $185,000 Bentley seized. The Irish MMA star is believed to have been stopped by Gardai while driving to the gym on the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown.

He was arrested for suspected road traffic offences after being pulled over, the Irish Independent reports. McGregor was arrested and transferred to the garda station in Lucan, where he was charged and released on bail. News of his arrest was confirmed by his team on Wednesday. McGregor is yet to speak anything on his arrest yet.

Breaking the Law

According to reports, McGregor's Bentley was seized upon his arrest but has since been handed back to him. McGregor, 33, is scheduled to appear in Blanchardstown District Court next month on allegations of dangerous driving.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations," McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement. "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

A garda spokesman stated that a man was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station in connection with the incident. Since then, he has been released. In a statement, the police service said: "Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022."

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

Narrow Escape

McGregor may have had a narrow escape with law but it could have landed him in more trouble. He will, however, have to appear in court next month. The charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to â‚¬5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

This is though not the first time that he had a run-in with law. His previous offences include many traffic violations and an arrest in Brooklyn in 2018 for throwing a dolly through a bus window following a media day in an attempt to get at rival UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was fined 1,000 euros after pleading guilty to assault after hitting an older man at a Dublin bar in 2019.

McGregor is now preparing for a return to the UFC. He's currently rehabbing from the fractured leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but he'll be back in the Octagon later this year.

McGregor, 33, is the most profitable fighter in UFC history. The Notorious was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles in two weight divisions at the same time, winning the featherweight and lightweight crowns. He most recently lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of last year after breaking his leg in the first round. McGregor has been preparing for a comeback later this year after suffering a horrific injury.

Although the exact date and opponent for his comeback have yet to be determined, McGregor is said to be interested in fighting the winner of the Justin Gaethje versus Charles Oliveira bout in May, with a possible return date in early July.