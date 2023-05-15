Who Is Gina Mazany? UFC Fighter Tim Elliott Claims His Ex-Wife Cheated on Him with His Friend During 'Entire Marriage', Including Their Wedding Night

UFC flyweight fighter Tim Elliott took to social media on Sunday to accuse his ex-wife Gina Mazany of cheating on him with his friend and teammate Kevin Croom throughout their marriage. In fact, Elliott revealed that when he and Mazany were engaged on July 28, 2020, he had no idea she was already intimately involved in a relationship with Croom.

Elliott went on to accuse Mazany and his friend Croom of having an intimate relationship even on their wedding night, the New York Post reported. Although Elliott did not reveal the identity of his 'friend/teammate', fans quickly identified the former UFC fighter Croom as the other man in their marriage.

Cheating from Day One

Elliott, 36, shared a picture on Twitter that he said showed Mazany reading Elliott's daughter's wedding vows while his teammate Croom supported her by holding the microphone.

"You want to see something gross? This is my 'wife' reading vows to my daughter on our 'wedding' night," Elliott wrote along with the photo.

"The guy holding the microphone was my 'friend/teammate' my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire 'marriage.' "

The Post reported that Elliott also claims that his marriage to Mazany is over. Moreover, he claims that Mazany and Croom are currently dating.

According to the report, Elliott claims that he learned about the alleged infidelity from texts that Mazany allegedly sent to a friend.

He further claims that Mazany confessed to him subsequently. Additionally, he revealed that the adultery took place as he was returning home to put his daughter to sleep after the wedding.

Mazany decided against returning with him later because of "friends there from out of state."

Nothing Like a Marriage

Elliott's daughter, Sterling, is from a previous marriage. Mazany and Croom have not yet commented on the allegations.

Although Mazany has since deactivated her Instagram account, Elliott's account still has a number of posts from the couple.

Croom has fought professionally since 2009 as a lightweight in a variety of promotions, including the UFC. Croom has also competed a few times at featherweight while competing for Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance. In his professional career, he has won two championships: one as a featherweight for Fighting Alliance Championship and one as a bantamweight for Shamrock FC.

He signed a contract with the UFC after winning his second title and made his official debut at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill in September 2020. He defeated Roosevelt Roberts by guillotine choke submission, and for his outstanding debut, he was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus.

Elliott hasn't competed in the UFC since UFC 272 when he won by a majority decision over Tagir Ulanbekov.

Following defeats in April of last year, Mazany and Croom were both let go by the UFC and engaged in side fights shortly after.

Croom most recently won in his second Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match on February 17.

Elliott will face Victor Altamirano in the UFC on June 3 on ESPN.