Connor Sturgeon: 'Suicidal' Louisville Shooter Live Streamed Shooting on Instagram? Speculations After Profile Deleted

Hours after five people were killed and six, including a police officer, were injured during a shootout outside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, the shooter has been identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon. The shooter was killed in the crossfire with the cops.

Connor Worked at the Bank

As reported earlier, the incident took place on the first floor of the building, which is in front of Louisville Slugger Stadium. Officers responding to the scene confirmed on Twitter that there are "multiple casualties" from the incident. The shooting reportedly started around 8.30 am. "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties," police said.

Debbie, an eyewitness, told WDRB that she was driving by the intersection when she heard several gunshots and breaking glass. "I had just dropped my son off at work on River Road. I was at the stop light - As I was sitting at that intersection, gunfire erupted, like, right over my head," she said.

"I didn't know if it was going at the bank or out of the bank. I took off. When I turned, I saw that one of the windows in the bank had been blown out," she added.

Fox News reported that the shooter was identified as Sturgeon who was an employee at the Old National Bank. Soon social media was flooded with social media profile of the alleged shooter. On the LinkedIn profile, Sturgeon describes himself as he/him. He described his profile as Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker for Old National Bank. It further states that he joined the bank following the completion of ONB Commercial Banking Development Training Program in April 2022.

Sturgeon Was Feeling Suicidal?

It was also being reported on the social media that prior to the shootout, Sturgeon texted a friend saying he was feeling suicidal and "would shoot up the bank."

Many even claimed that his Instagram profile was deleted soon after he started live streaming the shootout, though the same could not be confirmed.

"LOUISVILLE SHOOTER: Connor Sturgeon (He/Him) is being reported as the Louisville shooter. A profile matching Sturgeon's description is still live on LinkedIn. A profile matching Sturgeon's instagram has been deleted by META in the past hour," tweeted a user.

"Confirmed that Connor Sturgeon, 25 year old shooter at Old National Bank in Louisville, live streamed the shooting on IG live. His Instagram was @csturg41 The Instagram was instantly removed and deleted," wrote another user.

"Connor Sturgeon in Louisville felt suicidal, so he went to his old job and killed others. There's no mistake. We have a mental health problem wrapped in a gun violence problem. Increase mental healthcare funding. Decrease guns," wrote another.