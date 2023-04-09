The Dalai Lama Asks Young Indian Boy to Suck His Tongue After Kissing Him on Lips; Social Media Dubs Him 'Pedophile'

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sparked controversy after he was caught on video asking a young boy to suck his tongue after kissing his lips. The controversial incident happened when the young boy went to pay his respects to the spiritual leader on the stage.

Incident Happened During a Public Gathering

The clip, the origin of which is unknown, shows the Dalai Lama sitting on a chair surrounded by other monks. A young boy dressed in an orange colored shirt standing near the spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama is seen kissing the young boy on his lips as others around him break into laughter. The boy is seen shying away from the kiss.

Seconds later, the spiritual leader touches his forehead with the boy's forehead while holding him from his chin. The two keep still for few seconds, before Dalai Lama moves away. Moments later, he is heard asking the young boy, "Can you suck my tongue?" as he takes his own tongue out. Again, the people around him are heard laughing as the boy appears to be stunned by the Dalai Lama's demand.

The spiritual leader again brings the boy's head close to his mouth as he continues to stick his tongue out. The clip ends there. It isn't the first time when the spiritual leader got embroiled in a controversy. In 2019, the Buddhist monk had created a stir after he said that if his successor were to be a woman, she should have to be "attractive"."If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," he had said during an interview.

Social Media Reacts

The viral clip generated a lot of reactions from the social media users, many of whom dubbed the Buddhist spiritual leader to be a pedophile.

"Be careful who you admire. Pedo-Dalai Lama kissed an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tried to touch his tongue, the boy then resisted. What a disgusting scene In the video published on the "official" networks, the scene was obviously cut... as if by magic! '' tweeted a user.

"Yea... hate to break it to you, but the Dalai Lama being a pedo is nothing new - these allegations have been around since 90s and it's been a coverup by hollyweirdos forever," wrote another user.

"Deplorable? Abhorrent? Stomach twisting? heart-wrenching? How would you pragmatically place a title over this degenerate's action?" wrote a user while sharing the controversial clip.

"Trigger warning: Pedophilia Dalai Lama calls up a minor boy, kisses him on lips, asks for a tongue kiss as well. Also, notice where he takes the boy's hand. This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation," opined a user.