Louisville Shooting: 5 Killed, 6 Wounded Including Police Officer After Gunman Opens Fire inside Old National Bank; Shooter Shot Dead [WATCH]

Five people have been killed and six others have been seriously wounded, including at least one police officer, in a shooting outside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a building.

Metro police Metro police have 'neutralized' the gunman at the bank in the area around the five-story building on the 300 block of East Main Street in the city's downtown

Active Shooter Reporter

The incident took place on the first floor of the building, which is in front of Louisville Slugger Stadium. This is only a few hours away from Nashville, where a trans gunman, Audrey Hale, recently opened fire at a Christian school and killed six people, including three children and three teachers.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed on Twitter that there are "multiple casualties" from the incident, according to WDRB. The shooting reportedly started around 8.30 am. "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties," police said.

According to witnesses on social media, at least a dozen police cars, three ambulances, and the FBI have all gone to the area. Stretchers were seen being rolled onto some ambulances.

Witnesses told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long gun" fire several shots inside the Old National Bank.

Footage from the scene appeared to show one of the building's windows blown out with glass scattered on the ground.

Eyewitness Describe Incident

A witness named Debbie who preferred not to be identified by her last name told WDRB that she was driving by that intersection when she heard multiple gunshots and glass breaking.

"I had just dropped my son of at work on River Road," she said. "I was at the stop light, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel."

She claimed that the person seemed to be a man â€” a civilian â€” and that he was receiving care. Debbie claimed that she initially believed he was a jogger who had fallen when she finally realized that he was on the steps and not the pavement

After that, she heard gunfire. "As I was sitting at that intersection gunfire erupted, like, right over my head," she said. "I didn't know if it was going at the bank or out of the bank I took off."

"When I turned, I saw that one of the windows in the bank had been blown out," she added.

She claimed that several police cars then arrived at the scene. "They were coming from everywhere," she said. "The police were coming out of their cars with black rifles."

"I just ducked in my car and waited there."

In a statement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated he is traveling to the location of the incident.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted, and for the city of Louisville," he tweeted.

This is a developing story.