Netflix is all set to make this holiday season even more special by releasing an array of series and movies one after the other, all through December. The streaming service is bringing in the second season of The Last O.G, Magic for Humans, The Chosen One, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Ultraviolet, Lost in Space, You and The Degenerates.
The Two Popes and Marriage Story to be released
The biographical drama, The Two Popes, featuring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, will also release on Netflix. Keeping the Christmas spirit in mind, the service brings in A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, A Christmas Prince- The Royal Baby, Home for Christmas, Spirit Riding Free- The Spirit of Christmas, A Family Reunion Christmas, and Jack Whitehall- Christmas with my father.
Marriage Story, a family drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles, will also be featured on Netflix this December. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the movie features a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.
Month long entertainment coming soon
Here is a complete list of the shows releasing date wise on Netflix December:
December 1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
December 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
December 11
The Sky Is Pink
December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
December 13
6 Underground
December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
December 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
December 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
December 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
December 25
Sweetheart
December 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
December 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
Lawless
December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures