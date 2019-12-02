Netflix is all set to make this holiday season even more special by releasing an array of series and movies one after the other, all through December. The streaming service is bringing in the second season of The Last O.G, Magic for Humans, The Chosen One, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Ultraviolet, Lost in Space, You and The Degenerates.

The Two Popes and Marriage Story to be released

The biographical drama, The Two Popes, featuring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, will also release on Netflix. Keeping the Christmas spirit in mind, the service brings in A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, A Christmas Prince- The Royal Baby, Home for Christmas, Spirit Riding Free- The Spirit of Christmas, A Family Reunion Christmas, and Jack Whitehall- Christmas with my father.

Marriage Story, a family drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles, will also be featured on Netflix this December. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the movie features a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

Month long entertainment coming soon

Here is a complete list of the shows releasing date wise on Netflix December:

December 1

Dead Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

December 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

December 11

The Sky Is Pink

December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

December 13

6 Underground

December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

December 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

December 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

December 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

December 25

Sweetheart

December 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

December 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures