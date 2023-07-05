Cocaine Found Inside White House! Secret Service Launches Investigation as Hunter Biden and Returns to White House; Guessing Game Begins

The "unknown substance" found inside the White House library on Sunday night that forced a brief evacuation of the mansion's premises and drew a Hazmat team from Washington D.C., Fire and the EMS to carry out an extensive search has tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made on this evening.

The substance was found during routine patrols of the building carried out by members of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told The Washington Post. This came as the Biden family arrived back at the White House for Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday morning.

Nothing Going Right for Bidens

The discovery of cocaine inside the White House comes just two days after President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, 52, was last seen at the White House as he headed for Camp David alongside his father for the extended holiday weekend.

Audio recordings obtained from a website called openmhz.com capture a firefighter from the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services' hazardous materials team reporting the findings of a test.

"We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride," the DC firefighter can be heard saying in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday.

"Bag it up and take it out," the firefighter told the Hazmat team.

According to The New York Post, the Secret Service declined to provide further information on the matter, stating that the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.

According to Guglielmi, further tests will be conducted to verify whether the substance is indeed cocaine.

President Biden was not at the White House at that time. He along with First Lady Jill Biden was at Camp David when the incident occurred.

Authorities are currently investigating how the substance made its way into the White House, as it was discovered during a routine sweep conducted by a Secret Service agent.

Who Got Cocaine Inside White House?

An investigation is underway by the Secret Service to determine how the cocaine ended up in the White House, leading to speculation and rumors. Trolls are speculating that the president's son may be involved in the incident.

"They never found cocaine in the Trump White House!" Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana wrote in a tweet.

The White House library, which is located two floors below the living quarters of the first family, is included as part of the public tour. Visitors regularly pass through this area during their tour of the White House.

Hunter Biden, who has openly admitted to struggling with addiction to crack cocaine in the past, was present on the White House grounds on Friday before joining his father for a trip to Camp David for the holiday weekend.

In April, there were rumors circulating suggesting that Hunter Biden might have stayed at the White House for a period to evade being served with court papers by the mother of his child.

In his memoir titled "Beautiful Things," Hunter Biden provided a personal account of his prolonged struggle with cocaine addiction. He described how his addiction escalated following the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015. The memoir offers insight into Hunter's experiences and sheds light on the impact of personal tragedy on his battle with addiction.

There have been reports and allegations that various photos, text messages, and other communications related to Hunter Biden's cocaine abuse were found on his now infamous laptop.

These include recently surfaced images allegedly showing Hunter smoking crack while seated in his car in an Arlington, Virginia neighborhood during the summer of 2018.

Last month, Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with the Justice Department regarding tax misdemeanors. The terms of the agreement resulted in probation as the chosen penalty. Additionally, he entered into a pretrial diversion agreement for falsifying information on a federal gun-purchase form regarding his drug use.

This diversion agreement involves certain conditions that Hunter Biden must fulfill to avoid prosecution.

Pending judicial approval, Hunter Biden is expected to serve a two-year probation period as part of his plea agreement. Furthermore, he may be prohibited from owning firearms in the future. One of the conditions of his probation is likely to require him to maintain sobriety during the specified period. The final terms and conditions will be determined by the court.