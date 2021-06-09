CMT Music Awards 2021 Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Event Online?

The annual CMT Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, 9 June. The event, which will have the presence of some of the big names from country music, will broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee.

Host and Performers' Lineup:

Kane Brown, for the second time in a row, will be hosting the fan-voted event along with Kelsea Ballerini. H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress, JP Saxe, BRELAND, Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Paul Klein, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts will be setting the stage on fire.

Presenters' List:

Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Michael Strahan, Mickey Guyton, Restless Road, Trace Adkins, Taylor Lewan, Cody Alan, Katie Cook, and Ashley ShahAhmadi are the presenters of CMT Music Awards.

Live Streaming:

The CMT Awards are set to air on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, CMT Australia, and TV Land.

Netizens can follow this link to catch the event live online.

Nomination List:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend: Hallelujah

Dierks Bentley: Gone

Elle King and Miranda Lambert: Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Ingrid Andress: Lady Like

Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful

Keith Urban with P!nk: One Too Many

Kelsea Ballerini: hole in the bottle

Kenny Chesney: Knowing You

Maren Morris: Better Than We Found It

Mickey Guyton: Heaven Down Here

Miranda Lambert: Settling Down

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris: Chasing After You

Sam Hunt: Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's

Willie Jones: American Dream

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce: Next Girl

Gabby Barrett: The Good Ones

Kelsea Ballerini: hole in the bottle

Maren Morris: To Hell & Back

Mickey Guyton: Heaven Down Here

Miranda Lambert: Settling Down

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton: Starting Over

Darius Rucker: Beers and Sunshine

Kane Brown: Worship You

Luke Bryan: Down To One

Luke Combs: Lovin' On You

Thomas Rhett: What's Your Country Song

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne: All Night

Lady A: Like A Lady

Little Big Town: Wine, Beer, Whiskey

Old Dominion: Never Be Sorry

Parmalee and Blanco Brown: Just The Way

Runaway June: We Were Rich

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott: Nobody

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town: Fillin' My Cup

HARDY: Give Heaven Some Hell

Lainey Wilson: Things a Man Oughta Know

Mickey Guyton: Black Like Me"

Niko Moon: GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend: Hallelujah

Chris Young and Kane Brown: Famous Friends

Elle King and Miranda Lambert: Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Keith Urban with P!nk: One Too Many

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris: Chasing After You

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard: Undivided

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs1, 2 Many

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Dan + ShayI Should Probably Go To Bed

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Jimmie Allen and Noah CyrusThis Is Us

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and HalseyThe Other Girl

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Little Big TownWine, Beer, Whiskey

From CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo PriceTwinkle Twinkle