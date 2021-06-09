CMT Music Awards 2021 Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Event Online?

The annual CMT Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, 9 June. The event, which will have the presence of some of the big names from country music, will broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee.
Host and Performers' Lineup:
Kane Brown, for the second time in a row, will be hosting the fan-voted event along with Kelsea Ballerini. H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress, JP Saxe, BRELAND, Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Paul Klein, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts will be setting the stage on fire.
Presenters' List:
Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Michael Strahan, Mickey Guyton, Restless Road, Trace Adkins, Taylor Lewan, Cody Alan, Katie Cook, and Ashley ShahAhmadi are the presenters of CMT Music Awards.
Live Streaming:
The CMT Awards are set to air on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, CMT Australia, and TV Land.
Netizens can follow this link to catch the event live online.
Nomination List:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood with John Legend: Hallelujah
Dierks Bentley: Gone
Elle King and Miranda Lambert: Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Ingrid Andress: Lady Like
Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful
Keith Urban with P!nk: One Too Many
Kelsea Ballerini: hole in the bottle
Kenny Chesney: Knowing You
Maren Morris: Better Than We Found It
Mickey Guyton: Heaven Down Here
Miranda Lambert: Settling Down
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris: Chasing After You
Sam Hunt: Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's
Willie Jones: American Dream
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carly Pearce: Next Girl
Gabby Barrett: The Good Ones
Kelsea Ballerini: hole in the bottle
Maren Morris: To Hell & Back
Mickey Guyton: Heaven Down Here
Miranda Lambert: Settling Down
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton: Starting Over
Darius Rucker: Beers and Sunshine
Kane Brown: Worship You
Luke Bryan: Down To One
Luke Combs: Lovin' On You
Thomas Rhett: What's Your Country Song
DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne: All Night
Lady A: Like A Lady
Little Big Town: Wine, Beer, Whiskey
Old Dominion: Never Be Sorry
Parmalee and Blanco Brown: Just The Way
Runaway June: We Were Rich
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dylan Scott: Nobody
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town: Fillin' My Cup
HARDY: Give Heaven Some Hell
Lainey Wilson: Things a Man Oughta Know
Mickey Guyton: Black Like Me"
Niko Moon: GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood with John Legend: Hallelujah
Chris Young and Kane Brown: Famous Friends
Elle King and Miranda Lambert: Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Keith Urban with P!nk: One Too Many
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris: Chasing After You
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard: Undivided
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs1, 2 Many
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Dan + ShayI Should Probably Go To Bed
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Jimmie Allen and Noah CyrusThis Is Us
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and HalseyThe Other Girl
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Little Big TownWine, Beer, Whiskey
From CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo PriceTwinkle Twinkle