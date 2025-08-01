Is Alexis Wilkins a Mossad Operative? Kash Patel's Girlfriend Fends Off Wild Conspiracy Theories after Being Accused of Honeypotting FBI Boss

FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has pushed back against "incredibly disheartening" conspiracy theories accusing her of acting as a honeypot for a foreign government to target the agency's top official. The country singer, 26, said critics are twisting her backstory, though she admitted she can "understand" why some might think that way.

"I think people see certain pieces and I get it," Wilkins told the "Megyn Kelly Show" on Wednesday. "They want to connect things, they want to justify, some of the pain that they've been through watching the last four years, and there's pieces of this that, you know, I can understand," Patel's glamorous girlfriend went on.

Bizarre Claims Debunked

"I think that they've taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tie them together in all of the wrong ways," Wilkins said. Conspiracy theories surrounding Wilkins exploded online after the July 6 memo from the Justice Department and FBI regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The memo concluded that evidence pointed to Epstein dying by suicide in prison and that he did not possess an "incriminating client list."

Some internet trolls speculated that the Arkansas-born singer was a Mossad operative sent to entrap 45-year-old Patel, with at least one falsely claiming she was Jewish.

One reason fueling the conspiracy theories is Wilkins' involvement with PragerU, a conservative nonprofit focused on educating the public about major political topics. The organization's CEO, Marissa Streit, has a background that includes service in the Israeli military.

However, Wilkins is Armenian and Christian, and there are no known connections between her and Israel.

When asked directly by Kelly if she was working as a spy for any foreign government, Wilkins replied, "Definitely not, that is a firm no on that front."

Earlier this month, the country artist lashed out at internet conspiracy theorists, accusing them of "farming" for attention because "their engagement dried up after Trump's win."

"It's disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air," Wilkins bemoaned in an X post. "These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous."

Forever in Love

Patel and Wilkins met at a friend's event in Nashville in 2022 and started their relationship a few months later, in early 2023. "We just happened to meet," Wilkins recounted, noting that the 19-year age gap she has with him always felt irrelevant.

"I have always liked [him], when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest," Wilkins gushed. "He's exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.

"We both are very patriotic. So obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he's just the most honest, you know, most integrity I've really experienced in a person, he's fantastic."

The country singer, who also hosts a show on Rumble, admitted that there's "not enough information out there about me to glean a real conclusion on all of this kind of vigilante research."

She reflected that the lack of details has allowed online trolls to create and spread conspiracy theories—something she described as "deeply disheartening."

Wilkins said that Patel has been "very frustrated" and "unhappy" by the backlash and suspicion aimed at her in connection with the Epstein controversy.

She also underscored that Patel's involvement in the Epstein case is "limited to the government side" and noted that she has "no awareness besides what everyone else is seeing."

"If people stop calling me a spy, absolutely," she replied when asked if she wants to see more Epstein files released.