A Royal Navy lieutenant was caught shooting X-rated films with her seaman boyfriend at a top secret nuclear submarine base near Glasgow. Claire Jenkins, 29, who uses the name Cally Taylor, has been making movies inside the Faslane nuclear submarine headquarters, and has been making money by selling porn on adult websites, according to reports.

Following the revelations, navy authorities have launched an investigation on fears that the couple could pose a threat as they may be blackmailed by foreign secret agents. However, it is not known how long Jenkins has been shooting porn inside the secret nuclear base, which has left navy officials baffled.

Secret Pornstar

According to a report in The Sun, Jenkins has been regularly posting explicit footage of hers with her lover, Liam Doddington, who is the Leading Seaman and also based at HMNB Clyde. Jenkins on the other hand has been commanding a team of sailors on the HMS Artful and is responsible for the £1billion vessel's hi-tech outer casing of sound-damping tiles.

On Saturday night it was revealed that Jenkins has been making huge sums of money by inviting people to watch her porn videos featuring Doddington under the screen name of Cally Taylor. She has an OnlyFans page with thousands of followers.

Jenkins on her OnlyFans page writes: "I'm 29 and working that 9 to 5 life, I love to be naughty and stay colourful. My naughty side can sometimes get me into trouble, but that feeling of excitement we can get from doing this just makes me so hot and bothered."

Jenkins, reportedly, is also one of the most sought-after OnlyFans models on weekends.

Finally Caught

Jenkins had been posting her nude photos and other explicit content over the weekend on her OnlyFans page and was finally caught by navy authorities. In one of the last videos she posted over the weekend, she captioned it: "He really used me." However, it is not known how her secret was unraveled.

That said, she has confessed to posting porn on adult websites for a long time when she was challenged by her superiors. Most of the films she shot with Doggington were inside the nuclear base, which has been worrying the Royal Navy officials. According to Navy source quoted by The Sun, "The commanders can't believe it. There could be all kinds of security risks involved."

Jenkins otherwise is rated to be among one of the best officers at the base, according to a source in the navy. She was also responsible for Tomahawk cruise missiles, embarking special forces at sea and covert insertions.

In fact, she reportedly also cleared a rigorous vetting process to get her role, including a grilling on her sex life but no one had imagined that she would end up being a hot-selling porn star. That said, Jenkins has reportedly been cooperating with her bosses following the expose. A Royal Navy spokesman said: "An investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further."