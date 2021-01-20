An Arkansas Taco Bell employee has been fired after a customer complained that she is a popular internet porn star, according to reports. According to reports, Lonna Wells, 33, took a job at Taco Bell to pay her bills during the pandemic but never realized that she would be spotted by a customer. It's not known how the customer came to know that she was into internet porn.

However, Taco Bell has reportedly denied the claims of Wells and has said that she was fired for violating the company rules. Wells, on the other, hand has been struggling to make ends meet given that she has been consciously avoiding doing porn on fears of contracting Covid-19.

Playing Double Role

She claims in an interview with The Daily Beast that she started working at the Taco Bell in Newport, Arkansas, when the pandemic brought her work as an adult film actress to a halt. She said she stopped performing in porn shoots to avoid catching Covid-19.

However, she had been on the job less than a week when one fine morning she received the news via phone call from her manager, mere minutes before clocking in, that she has been fired from her job. "Hey, I just want to let you know that your job here is done, and I'm very sorry to have to let you go," the voice on the other end of the line said, according to Wells.

When wells asked what she has done wrong, the manager apparently said that a customer made a formal complaint that she was doing internet porn and as a God-fearing Christian he didn't feel comfortable giving the establishment business. "They couldn't have even given me a heads-up, or waited until I got there to say something," Wells told the outlet.

Is it Discrimination?

Wells claims that she started working at Taco Bell to continue for her husband and kids and pay her monthly bills. "I went in when I didn't even have to go in, and I would work a nine-hour shift with no lunch breaks—because in Arkansas, if you can eat on the job, they don't have to give you lunch breaks," said Wells. "I was working hard."

Her work has been featured on PornHub, netting Wells two AVN Award nominations — known colloquially as the "Oscars of Porn." Wells also maintains an OnlyFans page. She also claims that she had informed the hiring manager, April Garcia, about her experience as an online sex worker during the interview process and says that she was told that cause any problems.

However, Taco Bell, according to Daily Beast, denied firing Wells for being a porn star. Although they fired her, it was due to a violation of the store's "policies and procedures." "This former team member worked for a franchise location and the franchisee has informed us that the accusations made are not accurate and that she was instead terminated for violation of their policies and procedures," Taco Bell said in a statement.