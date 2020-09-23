Terming Joe Biden as the one who stands up for the values as a nation, Cindy McCain formally endorsed the democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement of a democratic nominee by the widow of Republican Party's 2008 nominee John McCain drew mixed reactions on the social media.

Trump, who openly criticized John McCain during a number of occasions, had called the military veteran a loser for being a prisoner of war. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured ... He lost and let us down. I've never liked him as much after that. I don't like losers," Trump had said during his campaign.

McCain Says Endorsing Biden is Above Party Ideology

Leaving many Republicans including Trump shocked, McCain offered her support to Biden in a tweet posted on Monday. "My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden," she wrote.

Adding that Biden would lead the country with dignity, McCain wrote: "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity."

Expressing gratitude to McCain for her endorsement, Biden responded by tweeting, "Cindy— I'm deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we'll get it done."

According to The Guardian, while addressing the donors on Tuesday evening, Biden reasoned that McCain's endorsement was coming "because of what (Trump) talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they're 'losers, suckers'."

Cindy McCain Says Decision to Support Biden is Personal

During an interview AZ Central, McCain, while avoiding any direct attack on the US President, said that her endorsement is in part attributable to the character she sees in Biden, who is also a longtime family friend.

Stating that the decision to endorse Biden was not honoring her husband's legacy, but it was her personal decision. Claiming that she is like everybody else who likes a good leader and feels like right now the president doesn't have her back. "He doesn't take a stand on things that are really important and we have a time of crisis. I'm worried that this could go further than it should," she went on to add.

Anguished over Trump's 'Loser' comment, the widow said: "Our members of the military are not losers. They're not losers. You call one a loser, you call all the members of the military losers, including my son."

McCain Endorsement Gets Mixed Reaction

Soon after she publicly endorsed Biden, twitter was exploding with tweets about McCain. While several users lauded her decision, many others joined in to criticize her move. McCain was one of the trending topics on the microblogging site.

"Your husband was a RINO who cared about nobody but himself, thats why he lied about being right. But you keep keep lying to yourself that he was anything but that, and living off the name of his father, instead of ever doing anything for himself but getting his own arms to' up," wrote a user.

"My dad who served in the marines in Nam lives by a code. Yours sold out to the enemy the second he was captured. He was a coward and a traitor," commented other.

"She's disgruntled from not getting a position in Trumps admin, and her husband was a war hawk. You libs are desperate. Where is your candidate? 3 times a week he doesn't come out of his basement? Why is that? In four years the dems couldn't find someone better than Biden? Wtf," expressed another user.

"Senator McCain was an honorable American and you are, too, Mrs. McCain. Thank you. The right-winger, fanatical vitriol that might pile up her in reaction to your statement only confirms to me why I will NOT vote Republican, either," a user supported McCain.