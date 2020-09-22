Disgraced Prince Andrew has been described as a 'sex addict' and a 'daring lover' by his women companions who were intimate with the Duke. The startling revelations were made in a book titled "Sex, Lies and Dirty Money by the World's Powerful Elite". Written by Ian Halperin, the book is yet to be released.

Last year in November, Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, was removed from his royal duties after facing severe backlash over his ties with American billionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. The decision taken by the British sovereign was finalized after a thorough consultation with Prince Charles. Following a lengthy discussion with Prince Charles, the next in line, the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and asked him to step down.

Women Said Andrew Was a Gentleman, Reveals Author

Andrew's downfall started soon after Epstein's former sex slave Virginia Roberts claimed being forced to have sex with the sacked royal on three occasions including once when she was a minor.

Speaking to Page Six, Author Ian Halperin claimed to have spoken to the women who got intimate with Andrew. Sex offender Epstein, who was a close friend of Andrew, had introduced the girls to the British royal.

Stating that he spoke to at least a dozen of Andrew's alleged former lovers, Halperin told the outlet: "Most women painted Andrew as a perfect gent and said it was consensual. One woman said he was a very daring lover: there were no limits to where he would go in bed ... She told me, 'Andrew rocked my world in the bedroom,' but she felt disappointed because after that ... she didn't hear from him again."

Claiming that even though he found no proof that Andrew had physical relations with minors, it was certain that Epstein provided him with women. "He had an obsession with redheads, and Epstein would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met," said the author.

Andrew Compared Himself With Prince Charles, William and Harry

Following the end of her royal career, the disgraced Prince still remains a member of the royal family. After receiving backlash for sharing a close bond of American sex offender and paedophile Jeffery Epstein, Andrew had claimed that he had a business relationship with him.

The author also claimed that during a meeting with Epstein in 2011, the prince begged him to not reveal anything about him. "If Epstein had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others," he told the outlet.

Revealing that the prince was addicted to sex, Halperin said that during an interview one of Andrew's ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles. "He compared his relationship with his brother, to William and Harry. William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys. This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn't getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed," he added.