Pascale Ferrier, the 53-year-old Canadian woman arrested for allegedly sending ricin-laced letters to US President Donald Trump, had tweeted 'Kill Trump' in September. The Quebec resident had threatened Trump to withdraw his presidential nomination in the upcoming elections.

Born in France, Ferrier also sent five letters to different people in Texas, including one addressed to the Texas Law Enforcement authorities. Found naturally in castor beans, ricin can be easily used as a lethal biological weapon capable of causing death within 36 to 72 hours following the exposure.

Ferrier Called Ricin Laced Letter 'Special Gift' For Trump

The Canadian national was arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection while trying to enter US soil from the US-Canada border near Buffalo, New York. Ferrier was carrying a gun with her.

Quoting the contents of the letter sent to the US President, WKBW reported that Ferrier called Trump 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown'. "I found a new name for you: "The Ugly Tyrant Clown" I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don't want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election," wrote the suspected assassin.

Calling her fatal letter a special gift, Ferrier went on to add, " So I made a "Special Gift" for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT."

Earlier in a now-deleted post on Twitter, the Canadian woman had used '#killTrump' while expressing her desire for a change.

Ferrier Was Deported from US Last Year

The Daily Mail reported that investigators were able to match Ferrier's fingerprints from four of the letters. In a statement, FBI had said that one of the letter containing a white powdery substance was addressed to Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. 'Eddie' Guerra. "In the letter, the author clearly stated a desire to harm Sheriff Guerra and three female detention officers as they too were sent letters. The letters were intercepted at the Hidalgo County Detention Center, without incident,' the release stated.

Ferrier, who became a Canadian citizen in 2015, was working as a computer programmer. However, she was arrested in Texas last year after the authorities found her tampering government records for a fake driver's license. The charges were dropped against her after 20 days.

Barely weeks after her release, Ferrier was deported to Canada after authorities found that she had overstayed her six-month visa and committed a crime on US soil, reported the outlet.