With the US Presidential elections 2020 just round the corner, second term aspirant Donald Trump 'threatened' to sign an executive order barring rival Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's from becoming US President ever. The current US President made the claim during a rally held in North Carolina, recently.

Trump, who has left no opportunity to ridicule the former Vice President, has received a lot of backlash on social media for his outrageous claim, which many consider a vain threat.

Trump Accuses 'Dumbest' Biden of Being on Drugs

Ever since Biden announced his candidacy for the US President, Trump has been at loggerheads with his rival. He left no opportunity to ridicule his opponent by making baseless claims.

Calling Biden the dumbest of all candidates, Trump said that Biden was the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics." Accusing Biden of using drugs, Trump said that Biden was injected with drugs. "They gave him a big fat shot in the ass... and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?" questioned the US President.

"You can't have this guy [Biden] as your president ... Maybe I'll sign an executive order, 'You cannot have him as your president.'" Trump was quoted as saying by Snopes.

Twitter Launches Attack on Trump

Even though nobody is sure whether the US President would actually proceed ahead with his threat or not, his statement certainly drew a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging site.

"Trump Threatens To Issue Executive Order Preventing Biden From Being Elected President That's just stupid but I believe other things trump said, as reported in this article, meet the legal threshold for slander or defamation of character. Regarding Biden" tweeted a user while sharing an article of Forbes.

"Trump 'joked' about disenfranchising the majority of Americans by an executive order that would prevent Joe Biden from running for President. We should 'jokingly' set up some Guillotines in front of the White House if he tries," wrote another user.

"You don't threaten to sign an executive order to stop your opponent from running against you if you think you are going to win.," tweeted one , as other added, "An executive order to stop @JoeBiden from running against you? What next? Ignoring pandemics and raging forest fires? Oh, wait."

"Trump joked he could make an executive order to keep Biden from being President. Remember he said he never jokes," wrote a user.