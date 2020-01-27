The latest coronavirus or 2019-nCoV outbreak that began in the city of wuhan in China has spread across the country and has claimed over 81 lives and infected over 2,794 so far. Cases have been reported in many countries across the World, thereby raising panic about a 2003 SARS-like global outbreak.

We give you a chronological breakdown of the development of the situation over the past few weeks.

Dec. 31, 2019: The World Health Organization (WHO) is notified by China that several cases of pneumonia caused by an unknown virus were reported in Wuhan City, in the central province of Hubei.

Jan. 1, 2020: Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan is closed down as many of the infected individuals are found to be employed there.

Jan. 5: China rules out recurrence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus that killed over 770 people across the world in 2002-03.

Jan. 7: The WHO states that China has announced the discovery of a new coronavirus, similar to SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS), responsible for the sickness.

Jan. 9: A 61-year-old man who had shopped at the market dies. His heart failed after treatments to alleviate his symptoms proved ineffective. He becomes the first casualty of the mystery illness though he had abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease prior to falling ill.

Jan. 11: China officially announces the sexagenarian's death and its status as the nation's first death caused by the virus.

Jan. 12: Preeti Maheshwari, 45, a school art teacher at the International School of Science and Technology, Shenzhen becomes first foreigner with symptoms of 2019-nCoV, admitted to the Shekou Hospital.

Jan. 13: A woman who had travelled to Thailand from Wuhan becomes the first case reported by the WHO outside China.

Jan. 16: A man who had visited Wuhan is announced as Japan's first reported case by its health ministry.

Jan. 17: Authorities in the US begins screening passengers at three airports upon their arrival from China as Wuhan reports its second death. Soon, Australia, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the US, and Vietnam confirm detection of 2019-nCoV cases.

Jan. 20: The third death is reported by China, where over 200 infections have been reported, including in other cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Jan. 20: With for the Lunar New Year holiday around the corner, an expert on infectious diseases from China confirms on China Central Television (CCTV) that human-to-human transmission is possible, triggering the panic button about a massive outbreak soon.

Jan. 22: Over 550 infections are reported, and the death toll rises to 17 in China. Flights from Wuhan become subjects of extra checking measures.

Jan. 23: Air and rail travel is suspended in Wuhan and the city is placed under quarantine. Two more cities from the same province, Chibi and Xiantao, are also placed under quarantine.

Jan 23: The WHO says that the outbreak does not qualify to be declared a 'public emergency of international concern', as sufficient evidence of the human-to-human transmission outside China is not available.

Jan. 24: The Chinese government reports over 830 infections, and the number of causalities rises to 26. Disneyland in Shangai and the Great Wall are among many public parks or entertainment venues closed. Over 41 million people are affected as 13 cities in Hubei province announce shutdowns.

Jan. 25: The number of people affected by lockdowns rises to 56 million as five more cities in Hubei province, announce travel restrictions. Events to celebrate the Lunar New Year are cancelled by Beijing, while Hong Kong declares the virus an emergency and restricts links to the mainland. The first death outside Hubei is reported.

Jan. 26: New confirmed cases are reported in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and the US. Ocean Park theme parks and Disneyland in Hong Kong are shutdown. Though travel restrictions increase, over 2,000 cases of infections are confirmed, and the number of deaths rises to 56.

Jan. 27: Death toll rises to 81. Most of the deaths, 76, are in the Hubei province—ground zero. The first death is reported in the city of Shanghai. In all, 2,794 cases are confirmed.

(This is a developing story and the timeline will be updated on daily basis)