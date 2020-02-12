The World Health Organisation has recognized a new name for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization announced the new name for the new coronavirus as Covid-19. The name was in the works with the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses team. They have been working on the name for the past few weeks.

The WHO set certain guidelines while giving instructions for the new name. The new name was created to avoid the stigma and the inaccuracy with the names associated with the novel coronavirus. Hence, the organization had said that the name wouldn't be associated with any place or person or animals. The epidemiologists and other experts believe that if the situation is not controlled then most of the world would be infected by the new virus.

The COVID represents the corona-virus-disease and the '19' represents the year the disease began. The virus will be known as SARS-Cov-2. So, the novel coronavirus will be officially named SARS-Cov-2 while the disease caused by the virus will be named COVID-19.

WHO is looking for a solution for the Covid-19

A meeting that brought together over 400 researchers and national authorities, including some participating by video conference from mainland China and Taiwan in Geneva, talked about the vital issues surrounding the virus. The meeting also had emergency committees that handled various other outbreaks.

Scientists and researchers from around the world are looking for a vaccine and a possible solution to the new coronavirus. The director-general of WHO said that the new vaccine is on the way and the estimated time he mentioned was 18 months. Till then people are supposed to focus on preventive measures.

The organization also said that the virus was a very grave threat, much more threatening than a terrorist breach at this point. In a tweet mentioning the virus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the reducing spread can be seen as a positive step of controlling the spread of the virus but it would take another 43 days to confirm that the situation is under control.

The leading experts believe that the containment is the only option for now till a cure or a vaccine is developed. There are heightened concerns that if China's lockdown was not able to reduce the spreading of the virus then it would be difficult to contain. The massive lockdowns that might happen if the disease is not contained is another fact that can affect the market and countries.