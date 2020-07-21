As the COVID-19 crisis escalates across the world, the Christopher Nolan directorial, Tenet, has been indefinitely delayed in its wake. Warner Bros. has withdrawn the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer from their release calendar, thereby indicating the delay.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. said in a statement, "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature."

Uncertain Release Date

Tenet was originally scheduled to release on July 17, but it was pushed back to July 31 and then August 12. It is unclear when the film will open now, but the studio expects to announce a new release date "imminently", reported Variety.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," Emmerich added. It is being believed that the film might release overseas before it opens in the US.

A Time-bending Espionage Thriller

Several sources at the studio share that they will have to be flexible with plans to unveil Tenet, suggesting the film won't have a traditional day-and-date release everywhere. "We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," Emmerich said.

Tenet has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage", and the second trailer came with hints of 'inversion' versus time travel as a part of survival. The latest trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway. Warner Bros. has also announced that The Conjuring 3 has been postponed to June 4, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

indefinitely