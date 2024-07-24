Christina Sandera Cause of Death: Clint Eastwood's Longtime Girlfriend Died of Heart Attack Aged 61

The cause of death for Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend has been revealed just days after the A-list actor spoke about her death. Christina Sandera, 61, died of a heart attack on July 18, according to an exclusive confirmation from a Monterey County Health Department representative to The New York Post on Tuesday.

The death certificate mentioned that the immediate cause was cardiac arrhythmia, which involves irregularities in the heartbeat's timing or pattern. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was also noted as a contributing factor leading to Sandera's death. The death certificate also mentioned that she was a philanthropist. Last week, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed Sandera's death, and Eastwood issued a statement.

Death Was Unexpected

Atherosclerosis is a condition where plaques composed of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances build up in the artery walls. Over time, this buildup causes the blood vessels to harden and narrow, limiting blood flow throughout the body.

When these plaques break apart, they can create blood clots that further obstruct the flow of oxygen-rich blood. Atherosclerosis is particularly dangerous when it impairs blood supply to the heart or brain, potentially leading to a heart attack or stroke.

In his tribute to his partner, Eastwood said, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told THR that no additional details about Christina's death would be released as Eastwood is mourning privately.

Eastwood and Sandera first met in 2014 when she worked as a restaurant hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch hotel in Carmel, California.

Despite their 33-year age difference, their romance developed quickly.

Although their relationship was kept relatively private, Sandera was seen supporting Eastwood at various film premieres and award ceremonies. She made her red carpet debut with him at the 2015 Oscars, where his film American Sniper was nominated for six awards.

Sandera was first photographed with Eastwood in June 2014, and insiders revealed that she had moved into the $20 million mansion Eastwood had previously built for his ex-wife, Dina, several months earlier.

The couple was last seen publicly together in 2019, with their final social media appearance as a pair being in November 2022, alongside Clint's daughters.

An insider shared with an entertainment magazine that Eastwood was "with Christina and happy." "Clint's kids have all met Christina and like her," said the source, who added that the children all thought she was 'normal'.

A Very Private Relationship after a Bitter Marriage

The couple began their relationship a year after Eastwood's divorce from his second wife, Dina, following 17 years of marriage. Sandera had a brief and turbulent marriage to Paul Wainscoat in 2003, which lasted only 11 months. Their union was marred by conflict, including an incident where Sandera was arrested for domestic battery.

Wainscoat recounted to The National Enquirer in 2015 that on July 17, 2002, shortly after they began dating, Sandera became furious when he refused to move in with her. During a confrontation, she allegedly grabbed his shirt and scratched his neck to stop him from leaving. He managed to call the police, who noted a "strong odor" of alcohol on Sandera's breath during her arrest for domestic battery.

Despite the incident, the couple married eight months later. Wainscoat claimed he spent $80,000 on their honeymoon, jewelry, and "dental work" for Sandera.

A few months into the marriage, another physical altercation occurred.

Wainscoat said that Sandera, upset over the recent death of one of her cats, went into a rage. She allegedly screamed, "Where are my kittens?" and began hitting him with a closed fist and threw a full bottle of Gatorade at him. Wainscoat did not press charges due to her "drinking."

The marriage ultimately ended in June 2003, following another domestic disturbance, with Wainscoat reporting that he was "being battered by his wife."