Shocking Video Captures Moment Liverpool Star Darwin Nunez Jumps Into Crowd and Punches Colombian Fans after Uruguay's Copa America Exit [WATCH]

Uruguay's loss to Colombia in the Copa America semifinals ended on an extremely ugly note as Darwin Nunez got into an altercation with fans in the stands. The Liverpool striker, who had a frustrating night in front of the goal, was caught on video throwing punches after the 1-0 loss.

Nunez, who was held back by security, was seen angrily confronting Colombia supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Jose Gimenez and Ronald Araujo also visible in the stands. Gimenez said on TV after the incident that the families of players, who were seated near the fans, were "overrun" by supporters. He explained that they intervened to protect their loved ones.

Ugly Scenes at the Stands

"This is an embarrassment, there wasn't one police officer to control there. We had to go and defend our own just because they can't control their drinking," Gimenez said.

Nunez sprang into action after a man wearing a black polo shirt and a credential around his neck started punching a nearby Colombia fan following a drink being thrown at the Colombian players.

The forward was later seen comforting his baby daughter on the field after the altercation. Some fans could be heard screaming as the unfortunate incident unfolded nearby.

Uruguay players Maximiliano Araujo and Sebastian Caceres were also seen near the fans.

According to reporter Favian Renkel, the families of Uruguay players were escorted out of the stadium through a different exit to ensure their safety.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa was questioned about the events after the match and said that he didn't witness everything that occurred. "I went to the locker room...the Uruguayan players were thanking the Uruguayan fans for their support," he continued.

Losing His Cool

Following a fiercely contested match at Bank of America Stadium, Colombia narrowly held onto a one-goal lead to advance to the Copa America final against Argentina.

The atmosphere was intense, with Colombia receiving a red card, both teams delivering robust tackles, and James Rodriguez being booked for vehemently arguing with the referee.

Nunez was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the first half, the second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz also faced numerous fouls, while Uruguay sparked controversy by continuing to play despite Richard Rios being injured and requiring stretcher assistance from the field.