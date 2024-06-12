Rory McIlroy Scraps Divorce Plans and Gets Back With Wife of Seven Years Erica Stoll in Dramatic U-Turn

Rory McIlroy, who previously filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, in May, has dramatically scrapped his divorce plans. The Golf superstar now filed a voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, ending the divorce plans just days before the U.S. Open begins.

The Irishman's attorney, Thomas Sasser, submitted a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf on Tuesday afternoon. Court officials then closed the case, meaning McIlroy, 35, would need to begin the process again if he decides to pursue a divorce in the future. This surprising reversal comes less than a month after Erica, 36, was served divorce papers at the couple's home in Jupiter, Florida.

Change of Heart

McIlroy told the Guardian that the "rumors" about the couple since May have been "unfortunate." He explained that he had not spoken about his then-impending divorce because it would have been a "fool's game" to do so.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," McIlroy told the Guardian.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy, who first became linked with Stoll in 2014 after ending his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, filed for divorce on May 13 after seven years of marriage.

The divorce filings revealed that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

The May 13 petition gave Erica, the mother of McIlroy's three-year-old daughter Poppy, 20 days to file a counterclaim, or else the court might have granted the divorce by default.

However, the Daily Mail reported that Erica did not file a response or even register an attorney by the June 2 deadline.

McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty, confirmed the divorce filing just before the PGA Championship in mid-May.

Happy Ending

Two days after filing for divorce, McIlroy was spotted without his wedding ring at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville while preparing for the major tournament.

McIlroy's communications team made it clear that he would not discuss the divorce proceedings at the PGA Championship. When asked about his personal life, McIlroy simply said that he was "ready to play this week."

He ended the tournament tied for 12th.

During the divorce saga, rumors circulated about McIlroy and CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis in Louisville. However, Us Weekly reported after the tournament that their relationship was strictly professional.

Stoll was seen in Jupiter, Florida, days after the divorce filing without her engagement ring but still wearing her wedding band.

McIlroy is set to tee off Thursday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, aiming for his first major victory in a decade.

"Getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while," McIlroy told reporters this week. "But I'm feeling more confident than ever that I'm right there, as close as I've ever been."