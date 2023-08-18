Man Plunges to His Death from Top of 750ft Deutsche Bank Center in NYC and Splits into Half Before Hitting Marquee of Mandarin Oriental Hotel

A man in pajamas leaped to his death from the 750-foot-tall Deutsche Bank Center's roof before crashing through the Mandarin Oriental's front entrance on Thursday night, according to the police. The victim was sliced in half before hitting the crowded New York City pavement outside the apartment building where Gisele, Cynthia Nixon, and Jay-Z owned apartments.

The incident happened at 9:06 pm, as reported by the police, within the distinguished right-hand tower located at 80 Columbus Circle, previously known as the Time Warner Center, address in Midtown Manhattan. According to reports, the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dead in No Time

The man, who does not seem to have had any connection to the hotel's accommodations or residential units, is suspected to have accessed the roof via a service elevator, according to information from police sources.

While falling, he collided with the hotel's glass awning, resulting in his body being divided in two, as revealed by sources familiar with the matter.

"The marquee cut him in half," a building employee said, who added the man was dismembered with an arm found across the street.

An officer present at the scene reported that the man was attired in pajama bottoms, a patterned T-shirt, and slippers at the time of the incident.

Disturbing photographs showed the body covered with a blanket on the pavement.

Shards of glass and debris could be seen surrounding the area where the man fell after being cut into two halves.

Gory Scene

His lifeless body was seen lying on the street, adjacent to the twin opulent glass tower structure, formerly the location of CNN's newsrooms and currently a place where apartments can command prices up to $19 million.

The New York Police Department said that the identity of the victim remains unidentified, and the investigation remains active.

The ritzy tower lies on 'Billionaire's Row.' The website of Mandarin Oriental Hotel says, "A stunning fusion of modern design with stylish oriental flair, Mandarin Oriental, New York features elegant guestrooms and suitesâ€”all with breathtaking views of Manhattan and Five-Star hospitality.

"Luxurious amenities include MO Lounge, offering an elevated all-day menu with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline; a 14,500 square-foot Five-Star Mandarin Oriental Spa; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a 75-foot lap pool.

"Located in Columbus Circle's Deutsche Bank Center, Mandarin Oriental, New York is in an idyllic location just steps away from world-class dining, shopping and entertainment, including the Broadway Theaters, Lincoln Center, and The Shops at Columbus Circle."