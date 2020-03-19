Criticising Melania Trump's Be Best campaign for not doing much during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, TV show host and model Chrissy Teigen called the First Lady of the US a 'Wifebot' who was more interested in construction of a tennis gazebo in White House.

Launched in May 2018, Melania had described her Be Best "as an awareness campaign dedicated to the most valuable and fragile among us – our children."

"There are too many critical issues facing children today, so the three main pillars of Be Best will include well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse," she had said at the time of launching the campaign.

Chrissy rants against Melania and Donald Trump in a series of abusive tweets

Currently under quarantine with her husband singer John Legend, Teigen posted a series of tweet criticising Melania and her husband US President Donald Trump in their response against the fatal virus that has so far infected 8,700 people in US and lakhs the world over.

The Lip Sync Battle host, while speaking about the Be Best campaign be used to help people in the present scenario, tweeted: "Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is."

Continuing with her rant, Teigen went on: "ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket. Fuck you."

"I expect Donald to be a do nothing fucking loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best," she said in another tweet.

Melania's 'White House Tennis pavilion' controversy

On March 5, Melania had shared the ongoing construction of the Tennis pavilion at the White House. "I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication," tweeted Melania.

However, the post backfired with several users criticising the first lady for sharing such posts during the coronavirus crisis in the country. Two days later, in another tweet, Melania said: "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest."

Twitter trends with #RespectTheFirstLady

As soon as Teigen's rant went public on twitter, hashtag #RespectTheFirstLady started trending on Twitter, with several users even posting pictures of Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the US.

Coming to Melania's defence comedian Terrence K Williams started the hashtag #RespectTheFirstLady. In his tweet, asking Teigen to apologise for her remarks, Williams said: THIS IS BEYOND DISGRACEFUL Foul Mouth @chrissyteigen attacked our Classy @FLOTUS & always hating on President @realDonaldTrump. She called Melania Trump a "Wife Bot" & said "F**k You" to the First Lady. RT & USE HASHTAG #RespectTheFirstLady."

While several actually spoke about Melania in the hashtag, there were several others who went back to the former FLOTUS, including Michelle Obama. Here are some of the tweets related to the hashtag.