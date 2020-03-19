Coronavirus might have pushed people across globe into self-quarantine and distance from human touch, but Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko is out enjoying a couple massage session with his fiancée Margo, a silicon sex doll, in Thailand.

Tolochko, who professed his desire to marry Margo in December last year, proposed marriage eight months after they started dating.

Love in all forms: Tolochko and Margo

The body-builder who treats Margo just like a real woman and ensures that she goes everywhere with him including interviews, vacations, and shopping is currently vacationing in Thailand, as per the updates on his Instagram page.

According to Complex the Kazakhstan-based bodybuilder met the love of his life at a bar where Margo was with a young man, who wasn't treating her right. However, things were not smooth for the couple as Margo developed insecurities about her looks after Tolochko presented her before the world. As a result, Margo underwent a plastic surgery to enhance her looks.

According to New York Post, Tolochko revealed: "She began to develop a complex. When I presented her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex, so we decided to have plastic surgery. She has changed a lot. At first, it was hard to accept but I got used to it later on." Soon after the surgery, the sportsman proposed to Margo. However, the couple hasn't announced a wedding date yet.

The highly 'socially active' couple

In one his recent Instagram posts, commenting on the reports of spiking divorce rates in China in wake of quarantine imposed due to coronavirus, Tolochko posted a picture while lazing around with Margo in his bedroom. He captioned the post in Russian which, translated to English, reads: "They say that in China during the quarantine period the number of divorces increased by 40%. People sitting at home talked)))"

In one his recent posts, the bodybuilder posted a video in which he and Margo were seen undertaking a couple's massage session. Even though Tolochko did not specify the location, it appeared to have been shot in Thailand. He captioned the post in Russian: "Have you had such a massage?"

The silicon sex doll has her own Instagram page with 124,000 followers. The 'sex doll' regularly updates her page with moments spent with her fiancé along with some of her racy pictures.