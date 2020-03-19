Earlier, it was reported that 16th-century French seer Nostradamus had predicted the Coronavirus outbreak which is now creating panic all across the world. After analyzing the quatrains written by Nostradamus, believers claim that the French seer had talked about a pandemic that will kill thousands in 2020.

Now, fresh reports claim that ancient Hindu saint Veera Brahmendra Swamy also known as Brahmam Garu had predicted the COVID-19 outbreak 300 years ago.

World end imminent?

It should be noted that Veera Brahmendra Swamy is known as Indian Nostradamus, and his prophecies have a cult following in South India. He is the author of the book, 'Kaala Gnanam' in Telugu, which depicted several future predictions. As Coronavirus is continuing its killing spree, some of his followers have started claiming that the saint had predicted this pandemic outbreak in his 'Kaala Gnanam' in the stanza 114.

"Poisonous gas will emerge in the East. Lakhs of people will die. Coranki disease hits one crore people. Just like fumbling chicken, they will fall and die," wrote the Hindu saint.

Followers of the Telugu saint believe that coranki disease is nothing but coronavirus. Considering the geographical location in which this saint lived in, the reference of East indicates that this pandemic's origin is China.

Brahmendra Swamy cannot be considered just a Hindu saint. Throughout his life, he opposed the caste system that prevailed then in Hindu society, and his main disciple was a Muslim.

Is Coronavirus outbreak fulfillment of biblical prophecies?

A section of adamant Christian believers claims that the coronavirus outbreak is signaling the beginning of the great tribulation period where pandemic outbreaks and natural disasters will be common. These people also believe that the tribulation period could be indicating the second coming of Christ.

As per these Christian believers, coronavirus is nothing but the apocalyptic plague mentioned in the Book of Revelations, and the outbreak of this pandemic will unleash chaos in the blue planet.

[Disclaimer: IB Times SG edition cannot vouch for the authenticity of the write up. However, it's been cleared for the purpose of providing information to our readers, which might help us prepare and overcome the current global pandemic positively.]