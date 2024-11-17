Chris Wright: Trump Picks Oil Boss and Fracking Advocate to Head Department of Energy

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has chosen longtime fracking advocate Chris Wright to head the Department of Energy in his administration. Wright, is the CEO of Liberty Energy, helped in launching the American Shale Revolution in the mid-2000s, which greatly boosted the United States' oil and natural gas production.

"As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new 'Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace,'" Trump said in a statement. Wright's selection for the Trump administration cabinet highlights his commitment to increasing fossil fuel output in the US, alongside reducing emphasis on renewable energy alternatives.

Trump's Choice

The phrase "Drill, Baby, Drill" has become closely associated with this strategy, aiming to dismantle climate policies and regulations designed to lower the nation's carbon emissions. As a prominent figure in the oil industry, Wright aligns with this viewpoint and sparked considerable controversy last year when he dismissed the idea of a global climate crisis.

"There is no climate crisis and we are not in the midst of an energy transition either," Wright said in a video shared on LinkedIn.

In 2019, Wright garnered attention when he publicly drank fracking fluid on camera to prove it was harmless.

His selection represents a sharp shift from his predecessor, Jennifer Granholm, who actively advocated for a transition to 100% clean renewable energy during the Biden administration.

Trump also announced that Wright will join the newly formed Council of National Energy as part of his new role.

His Big Plans

On Friday, Trump appointed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to head the group, simultaneously nominating him for the position of Secretary of the Interior.

"The Council of National Energy will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy," Trump said on Friday.

This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation," the President-elect added.

"This team will drive U.S. Energy Dominance, which will drive down Inflation, win the A.I. arms race with China (and others), and expand American Diplomatic Power to end Wars all across the World."