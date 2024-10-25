Six Polls Show Presidential Race Leaning Toward Donald Trump as Economic Issues Remain Major Issue in This Election

A series of recent polls suggest that the presidential race is leaning toward former President Donald Trump, with Vice President Kamala Harris losing ground as Election Day draws closer, now less than two weeks away.

Trump is currently campaigning in Nevada, while Harris plans to appear in Georgia for a Thursday rally with former President Obama. Both candidates are scheduled to visit Texas on Friday. Meanwhile, over 29 million people have already voted in the 2024 election, either in-person at early polling locations or through mail-in ballots. A new Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday reveals that Trump holds a three-point lead over the vice president on a national level.

Race Leans Toward Trump

The poll shows Trump at 47 percent and Harris at 45 percent among registered voters, marking a shift from the Wall Street Journal's polling results in August. In the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, Trump holds a lead of 48 percent to Harris's 46 percent.

In the seven key battleground states likely to determine the election outcome, the CNBC poll shows Trump leading with 48 percent to Harris's 47 percent among voters.

Economic concerns remain the top issue in this poll. On matters like inflation, the economy, and middle-class needs, Trump maintains a notable advantage.

The poll revealed that 42 percent of voters believe they would be better off financially with Trump as president, compared to 24 percent who feel the same if Harris wins. Another 29 percent feel their financial situation would remain unchanged regardless of the election result.

This aligns with the final monthly poll from the Financial Times and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, which found that the former president leads by 44 percent to 43 percent among registered voters regarding economic issues.

This marks the first instance in that specific poll where Trump has taken the lead on the economy.

New Polls Also In Trump's Favor

Looking at two new polls from the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, which boasts the highest number of electoral votes among swing states at 19, Trump has gained an advantage as the election approaches.

The Franklin and Marshall College poll in Pennsylvania shows Trump leading Harris by 50 percent to 49 percent among likely voters, although among all registered voters, Harris still holds an edge with 48 percent to Trump's 44 percent.

In this poll, Trump has a six-point advantage when it comes to handling the economy and the military. However, Harris is perceived as more in tune with the concerns of everyday Americans and is considered more trustworthy.

Another Emerson College poll conducted in Pennsylvania shows that Trump has a narrow one-point lead among voters, highlighting just how close the race is in the state.

The poll shows the former president at 49 percent and the vice president at 48 percent, with an additional three percent of voters either choosing another option or remaining undecided.

Meanwhile, a new Marist poll shows that the Republican presidential nominee is gaining momentum in the Sunbelt battleground states among likely voters.

Trump has a two-point lead in North Carolina, a one-point lead in Arizona, and is currently tied with Harris in Georgia.

In North Carolina, although Harris has a twelve-point advantage among those who have voted early, Trump maintains an overall lead, particularly among Independents, who favor him 53 percent to 42 percent according to the poll.

While the Marist poll shows the race in Georgia tied among likely voters, Harris leads by fifteen points among Independents likely to vote, surpassing President Biden's nine-point lead among Independents in the 2020 election against Trump.