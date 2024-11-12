China: 35 Dead, 43 Injured as 62-Year-Old Man Rams Car into Crowd in a Horrific Hit-and-Run Incident [Watch]

Tragedy struck on Monday evening in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai when a vehicle plowed into a crowd outside a sports center, leaving 35 people dead and injuring 43 others. The incident has shocked the nation, sparking questions about the motive and safety at public venues.

The driver, identified only by his surname, Fan, is a 62-year-old divorced man. According to authorities, Fan attempted self-harm with a knife as police arrived, but officers managed to subdue him at the scene. He was promptly taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have not released further details on his motives, and investigations are ongoing. No official statement has clarified whether the incident was intentional or accidental, adding to the confusion and concern.

Zhuhai police confirmed the tragic sequence of events, stating that Fan's vehicle struck multiple pedestrians outside the bustling Xiangzhou sports center. The center is a popular recreational spot, attracting hundreds of residents daily who come to exercise, run, play soccer, and socialize. Monday evening's horrific incident interrupted this routine, with families and onlookers left in shock. In response, the center announced it would remain closed until further notice, prioritizing safety and mourning the victims.

President Xi Jinping responded to the incident, urging citizens to support and assist the injured. His message was relayed by state media and accompanied by additional calls for public solidarity amid the nation's grief. Despite the high-profile nature of the incident, media coverage on Chinese social platforms was swiftly censored, limiting public awareness and discussions. By Tuesday morning, searches for information related to the incident were heavily restricted on major social media sites like Weibo. While some posts initially appeared, most were removed, leaving only vague references to the event with minimal details.

One video, shared by well-known blogger Teacher Li on the social platform X, depicted the aftermath with heart-wrenching scenes. In the footage, a firefighter is seen administering CPR to a victim as onlookers are instructed to clear the area. Dozens of individuals lie on the sports center's running track, injured and in shock. In one clip, a woman's voice can be heard saying, "My foot is broken." Teacher Li, who frequently shares user-submitted news, posted the video to his followers, prompting an outpouring of condolences despite official efforts to suppress the story.

This tragic event adds to a string of recent violent incidents in China. In October, a 50-year-old man was detained after allegedly attacking schoolchildren with a knife in Beijing, injuring five people. Another case in September saw three people killed in a knife attack at a Shanghai supermarket. Random attacks have become a growing concern in Chinese society, leading to increased calls for public safety reforms and mental health awareness.

As Zhuhai mourns its loss, the city remains tense, awaiting further updates from police and city officials. The event has reignited conversations about security at public spaces and the urgent need for preventive measures.