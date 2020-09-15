After breaking the internet with his scandalous nude leak, Chris Evans finally broke his silence urging his followers to vote in the upcoming US Presidential elections. However, the Avengers star did not comment who the nude belonged to, making millions believe that it was indeed in the NSFW picture.

Evans, who essayed the role of Captain America, has 14 million followers on his Twitter handle. Even though the 39-year-old actor immediately deleted the picture, it had soon gone viral on social media.

Evans Has a Social Message For All His Fans

Breaking his silence on the social media, nearly two days after his accidental leak, Evans posted a social message on his Twitter account. Aware of the massive attention he received, Evans tweeted: 'Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!'

On Saturday, Captain America uploaded a video featuring the camera roll of his phone. Featuring in the camera roll was a black and white picture of someone's penis. Apart from the NSFW picture it also featured Evans' photo with a caption: 'Guard that pussy.'

The viral leak drew some hilarious responses from innumerable fans including some close friends of Evans.

52-year-old Mark Ruffalo, who co-starred with Evans in Avengers: Endgame, tweeted: '@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.'

Evans' brother Scott Evans, wrote, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?'

'The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn't it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?" wrote Kat Dennings.

Memes Related To Evans Nude Pics Roll Out on Internet

The latest tweet by Evans urging fellow Americans to cast their vote on November 3 also drew some hilarious reactions from the the Twitteratti. "Using leaked nudes for the betterment of America. There literally has never been a man more worthy of the title "Captain America"," wrote a user.

"Damn bro... There are other ways to spread awareness," wrote another as a user chimed in saying, "You be quiet. He's using the biggest, longest, girthiest spreader that he has."

However, the social message behind the accidental leak did not stop the social media users to roll out some memes related to Evans' leaked nudes. Here are some of them: