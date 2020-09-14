The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has launched a manhunt to arrest the gunman who shot two deputies multiple times during an ambush in Compton, California. The department has also offered a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The video clip of the gruesome incident caught on surveillance cameras has gone viral on social media. The deputies who were shot at include a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

Cops Deny the Rumours of Suspect Being Identified

In a tweet posted on their official twitter handle, the LASD described the suspect as a black male believed to be 28-30 years old wearing a pair of dark clothing. The clip shows the suspect arriving near the parked patrol vehicle of the cops and opening fire at them before fleeing away.

Soon after, the social media erupted with Darnell Hicks as the main suspect in the shootout. A viral screenshot of 'Be On Lookout For' notice claims that Hicks, a member of Avalon Gardens Gang, is wanted for attempted murder on LASD Deputy Sheriff. "If observed, do not approach suspect. Call 911 immediately. This suspect has vowed to shoot more law enforcement officers," reads the warning.

In a video on the social media, Hicks claimed that he is being framed for the shootout. I was out dirt biking all Saturday. This don't even sound right. And whoever the shooter is has a ponytail or some type of hair. And I don't have hair didn't get a haircut. So Please, clear my name bro," he added.

Quashing the rumors pertaining to the identification of the suspect in the shooting, the department tweeted: "Currently, there is a social media post that is being circulated which identifies a male out of the Los Angeles area as the suspect responsible for the ambush of our 2 deputies yesterday. This is ERRONEOUS information and there are no named or wanted suspects at this time."

Viral Video Shows Blacks Rejoicing in the Attack on Cops

In yet another video that has gone viral on the social media, a black man, who is believed to the be an eyewitness to the shooting incident, rejoices in the attack. In a series of videos livestreamed on his Instagram, the user, "beno_thegreat", is heard repeatedly saying, "Nigger just aired the police out, Nigger".

"They just aired the police out, nigger. It go up in Compton. Them niggers just got aired out, cuz. They just bust on them niggers — that's crazy," he says excitedly.

A man in the background is heard shouting, "This is the only justice we're going to get!"

"Two sheriffs shot in the face! Niggers bust on the police, nigger. That nigger on a knee. Damn!" adds beno_thegreat towards the end of the video.

Protesters Block Entrance of the Hospital Treating Injured Cops

Condemning the shooting and calling the shooter an animal US President Donald Trump tweeted "animals that must be hit hard." He also added that if the officers die, the suspect should have a "fast trial death penalty."

The injured cops were rushed to the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. As the news spread, a large number of protesters gathered outside the hospital and blocked the entrance to the emergency room.

In the videos that have gone viral, people could be heard shouting, "we hope they die," while referring to the injured cops.