Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in December last year, several conspiracy theories related to its origin and actual presence have been circulating online. In the latest spate of weird claims related to the global pandemic, netizens are claiming that COVID-19 is going to end on November 4, a day after the United States goes to presidential elections.

Coronavirus has so far infected over 29 million globally and killed more than 928,000 people. In Unites States, the fatal virus has infected 6.5 million people and claimed over 194,000 lives since its outbreak.

Trump Had Called Coronavirus a 'Common Flu'

Gauging the severity of the pandemic and with no vaccine or cure in sight, many countries had imposed a complete lockdown for months. However, despite the efforts and social distancing measures in place, the number of coronavirus patients has continued to rise drastically.

Israel became the first country to impose a second lockdown in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that schools and parts of the economy will be shut down in order to bring down infection rates.

President Trump received a lot of flak for his inability to contain the pandemic in the country. A strong advocate of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure of coronavirus, the President had initially downplayed the virus by calling it a 'common flu.'

In a tweet posted in July, Trump had demanded postponing the presidential elections 2020. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" said the US President.

Coronavirus a Political Gimmick ?

However, posts related to pandemic disappearing or ending just the next day after the presidential elections have gone viral. Even though the origin of the conspiracy theory could not be traced, it has certainly caught the internet's fancy.

Claiming that it was a planned move to defame the American President, a user tweeted, "I know, right? The entire world (literally) will become cured of Covid on November 4. It's really going to be something to behold. Imagine the foresight & planning that went into pulling off a world-wide pandemic just so that America could make Trump look bad. Incredible!"

"Whether he wins or loses, come November 4 Trump will completely lose interest in the pandemic--vaccine efforts, distribution efforts, mitigation efforts, he will ignore," expressed another user.

"They can't have a vaccine for this horrible pandemic until the election is over. I guarantee you on November 4 several things will happen: 1. We will never hear of the pandemic again 2. A vaccine will magically appear 3. The protests will suddenly end," wrote another user.

"'m sure the #COVID19 pandemic will be miraculously over November 4 should @JoeBiden somehow win. PS No one believes #FakeNews polls," said another Twitter user.