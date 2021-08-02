Chris Chan: Trans Comic Creator, Who Boasted About Raping His Mother In Leaked Chat, Arrested

Popular YouTuber and Sonichu comic creator Chris Chan was arrested in Richmond, Virginia by the Henrico County Police. Chan, a transgender, had admitted to sexually assaulting his 80-year-old mother, who is suffering from dementia, is a series of disturbing audio and text messages leaked online.

Chan, who was previously known as Christine Weston "Chris" Chandler, disclosed the details of the incest to an undercover investigator, identified as Bella. The leak, including a nine-minute audio and text messages, was released on KiwiFarms.

Chan Massaged Her Mother's Privates, Termed it Bonding

In the leak, Chan addresses her mother, Barbara Anne Weston, as 'Barb'. The text messages begin: "Just going ahead and sharing this with you, fresh experience." The next one reads: "On the strictly Confidential just between you and I." Chan then continues: "So yes, Barb and I just had another romp in the hay."

"Tonight, I started looking into a more consistent pattern to my massaging, And I took the input and focused on getting vvloow flow into the groin area," Chan writes.

The next set of chats disclose a very disturbing scenario. "Also made another attempt at rubbing her vagina, externally at first, then slipping between the lips and rubbing the internal labia. Then she told me to stop," she continued to the undercover investigator. "I had attempted the first night to rub her in there; I found her spot, but it hurt her. But, alternatively, I did find that at cunnilingus, I was good at it with my tongue."

"And I did also stimulate her cl*t; that does not seem to hurt her as much but she still has a limit with that spot as well."

The disgraced trans person admits to making progress and calling the act 'bonding'. "Anyway. we're making progress. And when we cuddle, and this actually impresses me More, I literally feel our souls bonding and coming together as one during that time. Damn., it feels soo [sic] good when that happens," the test reads.

Chan Prohibited From Contacting His Mother

The Post Millennial reported that following the leak, Greene County Police conducted a welfare check on the Chandler household and removed Barbara from the home.

An emergency protective order was issued to Chandler by the cops prohibiting him from contacting his elderly mother or entering the premises until August 5.

The outlet reported that Chan's arrest was recorded by live-streamer Ethan Ralph. It showed the comic creator being led away in handcuffs by police and placed in a police vehicle.

According to the Virginia Criminal Code, "adultery and fornications by persons forbidden to marry; incest" is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.