FACT CHECK: Experimental mRNA Vaccine Causes Permanent Heart Damage, Death Within 3 Years

A viral claim suggesting that COVID-19 vaccine is likely to cause permanent heart damage resulting in death within three years of taking the jab, is found to be untrue. The claim generated by anti-vaxxer Dr Charles Hoffe has been disputed by virologists, experts and vaccine makers.

The COVID-19 vaccine, which was rolled out in January this year, has remained embroiled in conspiracy theories generated by the whims of anti-vaxxers.

mRNA Vaccine Causes Micro Clots

The recent claim gained momentum after InfoWars published an article headlined; "Shock: Doctor Warns That Majority Of Vaccinated Patients Could Have Permanent Heart Damage, Some May Die Within Three Years."

"A Canadian doctor demands further study into the link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clots after his research found clots in a majority of vaccinated patients, some of whom he says could be dead within three years," reads the article.

The outlet based its report on the claims made by Canadian anti-vaccine activist Dr Hoffe during an online interview recently. Claiming that the spike proteins generated by mRNA vaccines don't stay in patients' muscles, the Lytton, British Columbia, based practitioner said that they scatter through the blood stream, where they stick to the inside of blood vessels.

"As soon as you've got all these little spike proteins that become part of the, the cell wall it's now a rough surface ... so clotting is inevitable because the platelets that come down that vessel are going to hit a rough spot and assume this must be a damaged vessel," he said.

Revealing that 62 percent of his vaccinated patients have tested positive in a d-Dimer test, proving that vaccine causes micro clots, Hoffe added that six patients, suffering from reduced effort tolerance, have suffered permanent lung damage from spike-induced clotting. "Those people are going to develop something called pulmonary artery hypertension high blood pressure in their lungs and the concern with that is that those people will probably all develop right-sided heart failure within three years and die ... so this is this absolutely explains what i've seen in my patients," he went on to add. .

Experts, Vaccine Maker Contradict Hoffe's Claims

Debunking the claim made by Hoffe, Lead Stories, fact-checking website, stated that the practitioner fails to provide reviewable data about his patients' other medical conditions, data on parallel examination of unvaccinated patients, or other elements of a legitimate medical study.

The outlet quoted drug developer Derek Lowe's research into the effects of the virus' spike proteins. "If we're causing people to express Spike protein via mRNA or adenovirus vectors, are we damaging them just as if they'd been infected with coronavirus? Fortunately, the answer definitely seems to be 'no.'... You certainly don't have the real-infection situation of Spike-covered viruses washing along everywhere through the circulation," said Lowe.

In a communique to the outlet, Kit Longley, senior manager of science media relations at Pfizer Said that clotting has not been shown to be an adverse event after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots.

Adding that that there is no evidence to support Hoffe's claims that spike proteins propagate micro clots that cause lung disfunction, Longley said, "Clotting has not been shown to be an adverse event after being immunized with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. With hundreds of millions of doses of administered globally, the benefit risk profile of our vaccine remains positive."

